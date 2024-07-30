General Hospital Spoilers: Will Anna Devane Uncover Jack Brennan's Whereabouts?

On Tuesday, July 30, General Hospital fans are in for a riveting episode as Anna Devane edges closer to a crucial discovery. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer prepares for a fierce legal battle, and Michael Corinthos issues a stark warning to Sonny.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is determined to uncover the truth behind Jack Brennan's (Charles Mesure) mysterious disappearance. Her relentless quest takes her to Washington D.C., where she bombards the WSB with questions. The show's preview hints at a dramatic turn when a smiling Brennan potentially walks through the door, poised to reveal significant updates that could leave Anna stunned.

Simultaneously, Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) grows anxious about Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), fearing she may have second thoughts about letting him move back in. His worries add another layer of tension to the day's events.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) offers advice to Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos), but her well-intentioned guidance may backfire, plunging Alexis into further baby drama and conflict.

In another part of town, Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) expresses her gratitude to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) for aiding Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) in contacting Congressman Larry McConkey (Sam McMurray). Despite their tumultuous past, Nina’s willingness to help leads to a touching mother-daughter moment, solidifying their growing bond.

Before Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) arraignment begins, she boldly tells Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) that if she's going down, John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington) is coming down with her. Outside the courtroom, Michael warns Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) not to let Cates get the upper hand and put him behind bars. Although Sonny agrees to back off temporarily, his desire for revenge against John remains strong, hinting at a potential escalation.

As the tension mounts in Port Charles, Anna's investigation and Carly’s legal battle promise to deliver high-stakes drama. Stay tuned to General Hospital for more explosive revelations and developments as these storylines continue to unfold.

