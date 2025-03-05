General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Morgan’s Discovery Bring Charlotte Cassadine Home?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, March 5, tease major drama in Port Charles. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) will make a crucial discovery, while Rocco Falconeri (Finn Carr) reacts with anger toward Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn). Meanwhile, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) seeks Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) help, and Lulu stumbles upon a shocking truth about Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) past. Let’s dive into the details of what’s ahead.

Portia will track down Ava in distress, pleading for help with Drew Quartermaine’s (Cameron Mathison) blackmail situation. She’ll fear that if Ava doesn’t intervene, her life will be completely ruined. Ava, ever the strategist, will likely offer advice—but whether it helps remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) will continue their conversation in the stables. While Dante downplays his past summer fling with Brook Lynn, Cody knows the truth—Brook Lynn got pregnant and kept it a secret. Though Cody may not reveal everything, he’ll drop hints that their brief romance had long-term consequences.

Elsewhere, Jason will conclude his talk with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and prepare for action. If their discussion involves Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez), Jason is about to uncover a critical piece of the puzzle. When Charlotte messages Rocco’s phone, Danny will quickly inform Jason of the lead, setting the stage for a major breakthrough in her search.

However, Rocco will be furious with Danny for spilling the secret, fearing he betrayed Charlotte. Danny may argue that Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) has suffered too long without her daughter, urging Rocco to reconsider his loyalty.

Speaking of Lulu, she’ll make a startling discovery in Martin Grey’s (Michael E. Knight) suite—case notes from a meeting with Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), revealing that Brook Lynn had Dante’s child and never told him. Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) will struggle to keep Martin distracted, but Lulu may manage to escape unseen. She’ll soon confront Cody, who could confirm Brook Lynn’s hidden pregnancy, leaving Lulu reeling from the truth.

Meanwhile, Lois will focus on covering up Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri’s (Giovanni Mazza) true parentage, fearing that long-buried secrets are on the verge of exposure.

Elsewhere, Anna confides in Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), who asks what she plans to do next. Whether it’s about Charlotte, Emma Drake’s (Braedyn Bruner) drama, or her unresolved feelings for Jason, Anna will have some tough decisions ahead.

Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) date with Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) will also take an unexpected turn when Brennan grows serious and admits, “There is something else going on.” While he remains determined to keep Carly in the dark about Josslyn Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) WSB training, he may instead offer information about Jason and Charlotte’s situation.

As the tension builds in Port Charles, Jason’s discovery could be the key to bringing Charlotte home. Meanwhile, Lulu’s newfound knowledge about Brook Lynn’s past is bound to create ripple effects. With secrets unraveling and alliances shifting, General Hospital promises a thrilling episode, so stay tuned for more twists and turns.