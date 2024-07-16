General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Forgive Nina?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 16, reveal intense confrontations and surprising visits as Sonny reacts to Willow’s unexpected arrival, Drew issues a dire threat to Nina, and Jason demands crucial answers.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) will visit Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), unsure if this is the right move. She might encourage Sonny to consider rekindling his relationship with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), especially since she now views Nina more positively. However, Willow will be taken aback by Sonny’s erratic behavior, a result of Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) covert switch to placebos.

Ava, meanwhile, is determined to secure John Cates' (Adam J. Harrington) support in her custody battle, leading him to acknowledge the mutual benefits of putting Sonny behind bars. At Crimson, Nina confronts Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) over his kiss with Willow, accusing him of jeopardizing her daughter's marriage. Drew, however, warns Nina to stay quiet about the incident or risk losing everything, including her relationship with Willow and control of Crimson.

Sonny later visits Nina, possibly to discuss Willow's earlier visit. If he suspects Nina's involvement, he might end any hope of their reconciliation. However, Sonny could need Nina's testimony to prove his capability as a father in his custody battle over Avery Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola).

Elsewhere, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) flirts with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) as they grow closer. Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) offers Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) a chance to showcase his violin talents under the bright lights.

Advertisement

At Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) place, tensions rise as he demands Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) hand over the satellite phone. Anna, unwilling to compromise Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) safety, insists on warning him first, causing friction with Jason who fears this might jeopardize their plans. Anna's dilemma intensifies as she considers Valentin's fate, especially with Lulu Spencer (last played by Emme Rylan) still in a coma.

General Hospital spoilers hint at dramatic turns and emotional choices as Sonny, Drew, and Jason face their respective challenges. Stay tuned for updates on how these complex storylines will unfold, impacting lives in Port Charles.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events