General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny's Celebration and Ava's Victory Be Cut Short?

On the upcoming episode of General Hospital, December 12, celebrations and fresh starts dominate the day, but shocking twists are on the horizon. While Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) finds joy in Kristina Corinthos-Davis’ (Kate Mansi) new role at Charlie’s, Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) toast to a legal victory—only for trouble to loom. Meanwhile, tensions escalate at the Quartermaine holiday party, threatening to upend relationships and holiday cheer.

Sonny takes a moment to celebrate Kristina’s decision to manage Charlie’s and begin a new chapter in her life. At the same time, he shares a heartfelt conversation with Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue), encouraging her to mend fences with her children. His words inspire Natalia to shift her perspective, leaving her grateful for the advice.

Kristina’s determination to reinvent herself leads her to declare her commitment to running Charlie’s while sharing her plans with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Her enthusiasm signals a turning point for her character, embracing independence and a new purpose.

Meanwhile, Ava and Ric enjoy a dinner to celebrate their recent court win. Ric expresses excitement about Ava’s fresh start, but their evening is cut short by an unexpected twist, possibly orchestrated by Sonny. Whatever unfolds is set to derail their plans and reignite tensions.

Over at the Quartermaine estate, holiday festivities take a chaotic turn. Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) reassures Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) that she’ll support her, even as Willow hints at revealing a major confession that could disrupt her marriage. As the party begins, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) predicts a peaceful holiday, only for her declaration to fall flat.

Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) becomes the catalyst for the drama, vowing revenge on Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison). Tensions escalate when footage of a scandalous playroom romp unexpectedly plays during the party, leaving guests stunned. Drew and Willow are horrified, while Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) struggle to mitigate the fallout.

As celebrations turn into confrontations and secrets threaten to unravel relationships, General Hospital delivers a packed episode of twists and surprises. Will Sonny’s celebration be overshadowed by Ava’s legal troubles? How will the Quartermaine chaos shape the family dynamics? Tune in to watch the fallout and the drama unfold.

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Take Matters Into His Own Hands?