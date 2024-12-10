General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis Betray Drew to Team Up with Michael?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, December 10, 2024: The spoilers hint at Curtis playing both sides as tensions rise across Port Charles.
Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital promises high-stakes drama as Curtis Ashford faces a pivotal decision: team up with Michael Corinthos to take down Drew Quartermaine or maintain his loyalty. With relationships and secrets hanging in the balance, Port Charles is set for another rollercoaster day.
Michael approaches Curtis with an offer to join forces against Drew, but Curtis, taking advice from Jordan, decides to play both sides to his advantage. To test Drew’s honesty, Curtis puts him on the spot, pressuring him to reveal the truth about the permanent Aurora CEO position.
Elsewhere, tensions flare between Jack Brennan and Carly Spencer in a heated confrontation. Brennan, furious over Carly planting a bug, lashes out, while Carly accuses him of lying about his contact with Valentin Cassadine. The argument leaves their bond in tatters, raising questions about whether they can rebuild trust.
Meanwhile, Sasha Gilmore Corbin confides in Maxie Jones about her positive pregnancy test, grappling with the overwhelming decisions ahead. Trina Robinson surprises Josslyn Jacks with shocking news, potentially linked to Kai Taylor’s unexpected change of heart regarding their art project.
At Crimson, Nina Reeves faces pressure from Lulu Spencer to help bring Charlotte Cassadine home. Despite Lulu’s demands, Nina delivers a warning, urging her not to pin her hopes on uncertain outcomes.
As Curtis navigates his precarious alliances and other characters face personal and professional turmoil, Tuesday’s General Hospital episode promises gripping developments. Will Curtis’s double-dealing backfire, or will he secure the upper hand? Tune in to see how the drama unfolds in Port Charles.
