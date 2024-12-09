General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Take Matters Into His Own Hands?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, December 9, tease a mix of holiday celebrations and heated confrontations in Port Charles. As characters grapple with family drama, hidden secrets, and brewing rivalries, the stakes are higher than ever.

The holiday spirit will shine in Rice Plaza, where Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) delivers the message that good things come in small packages. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) will surprise Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) with a festive tree hunt and decorating plans. Their lighthearted bonding will include playful banter, with Lucky jokingly asking who she is and what she’s done with Elizabeth.

However, the festive mood won’t last long for Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), who faces a tense run-in with Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Cyrus will make a cryptic remark about not being around on Halloween, likely referencing Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) digitalis overdose, which he may have orchestrated. Dex’s suspicions could put him on Cyrus’ radar again, possibly leading to a hospital crisis down the road.

Elsewhere, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) will have a critical meeting involving Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez). Despite hearing a persuasive pitch, Laura may express doubts about Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) willingness to cooperate in bringing Charlotte home.

On the family front, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) will warn Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to let go of her frustration with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi). The sisters remain at odds over their differing views on the baby’s demise, with Kristina unable to accept Molly’s perspective that it was an accident. Despite the tension, Alexis will propose a plan to mend their fractured family.

Meanwhile, Kristina will continue fuming over Ava Jerome (Maura West) walking free. She’ll turn to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for support, asking if he has a solution. Sonny, determined to keep his promise, will hint that he might take matters into his own hands. This could spell trouble for Ava as Sonny contemplates delivering consequences outside the justice system.

As holiday cheer mingles with family strife and rising danger, Port Charles is bracing for more twists and turns. Will Sonny’s next move bring justice or unleash chaos? Stay tuned to General Hospital for all the shocking developments ahead!

