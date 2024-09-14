'Genuinely Enjoyed These Girls': JoJo Opens Up About Spending Galentine's With Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift In Her Memoir

JoJo, in her upcoming memoir "Over the Influence," shares a personal story about finding support and friendship in Selena Gomez during a challenging period in her career. In an exclusive excerpt, she reveals how Gomez and Taylor Swift were there for her during a time of uncertainty.

JoJo's Struggles with Career Uncertainty and Finding Support

In "Over the Influence," JoJo opens up about a difficult time in her twenties when she faced career setbacks due to issues with her former label, Blackground Records. Despite her early fame with the hit song "Leave (Get Out)" in 2004, JoJo struggled to release new music because the label had the rights to her recorded voice under a contract she signed at 12. During this challenging time, JoJo found solace in her friendship with Selena Gomez, who invited her to a party at Taylor Swift's house. Gomez's friendship provided JoJo with a sense of support and camaraderie.

Galentine's Day with Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

JoJo recalls a memorable Galentine's Day spent at Taylor Swift's house, where they celebrated with arts and crafts, questionnaires, and a lot of laughter. She describes the shift in the industry from the competitive nature of the '90s and early 2000s to the "girl boss" and "girl gang" vibe of the 2010s. This experience at Swift's party was a departure from her previous experiences, where female pop stars were often pitted against each other. JoJo felt welcomed and included in the group, and it was refreshing to connect with other women who started in the industry at a young age.

JoJo's Reflections on Friendship and Industry Pressures

JoJo appreciated the kindness and support from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, though she admits feeling like others at the party might have seen her as someone who was struggling to reclaim her career. Despite these insecurities, JoJo values the experience of being part of this supportive group. Her memoir, "Over the Influence," provides an intimate look into her journey, the pressures of the music industry, and the importance of friendship and authenticity.

