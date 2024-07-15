Tim Robbins condemns conspiracy theories linking his film and Trump rally shooting

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a shooting incident and death.

Tim Robbins has criticized conspiracy theories that made parallels between the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and his movie Bob Roberts. The film, which follows the ascent of a populist conservative politician vying for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, was written, directed, and starred by Robbins.

In the movie, a fictitious Roberts stages as an assassin and survives to get support from the public and win the election. Like in the movie Bob Roberts, some on X (previously Twitter) have speculated that Trump planned Saturday's attempted assassination to increase his poll ratings and gain votes.

Robbins took to Twitter to clear out the conspiracy theories writing, "To anyone drawing a parallel between my film Bob Roberts and the attempted assassination of Trump, let’s be clear. What happened yesterday was a real attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. A human being was shot yesterday. Another killed."

The tweet was sent out just hours before President Joe Biden gave an unusual speech from the Oval Office, in which he called for unity following the massacre that claimed the life of a Trump rally attendee. Biden added that in light of the shooting, Americans needed to assess the state of politics.

What happened at Trump's rally?

During a rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump just escaped being killed. He was hit in the ear by multiple gunshots fired during his speech, according to Page Six.

In the video, Trump can be seen running for cover as Secret Service agents close in on him. Blood was found on the side of his face, and he was taken right away to a safe place. Law authorities shot and killed 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman who fired the shots.

