Glen Powell and Judd Apatow Team Up for New Universal Comedy; Details Inside

In a fresh and exciting collaboration, Glen Powell is teaming up with comedy titan Judd Apatow for a new untitled comedy set at Universal. Known for his recent success with Twisters and Hit Man, Powell will star in and co-write the script, with Apatow directing and producing through his long-running partnership with the studio.

The film will center around a country western star experiencing a dramatic fall from grace. While the project remains untitled, it’s already being fast-tracked at Universal. Powell continues to prove he’s more than just a leading man, showing off his writing chops in a partnership that echoes his creative turn with Richard Linklater on Hit Man.

Apatow, best known for hits like Trainwreck, Knocked Up, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, brings his signature comedic sensibility to the project. He’ll produce the film through Apatow Productions, extending his nearly two-decade-long relationship with Universal.

Powell and Dan Cohen will also produce under their Barnstorm banner, which recently signed a first-look deal with the studio. Kevin Misher of Misher Films—another Universal veteran—joins the producing team, while Erik Baiers, Universal’s EVP of Production Development, will oversee the project.

This marks Powell’s second Universal venture after the box office success of Twisters, which raked in over $372 million. His upcoming slate is packed, including Barry Jenkins’ The Natural Order, Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, a J.J. Abrams-led project, and Hulu’s Chad Powers.

With Powell’s star power and Apatow’s comedic genius, the upcoming film is already generating buzz as a must-watch. As production ramps up, fans can look forward to a blend of sharp wit and emotional depth—hallmarks of both talents’ work.

