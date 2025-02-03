Grammys 2025: All the Performances From This Year's Biggest Night in Music; From Janelle Monáe to Charli XCX

The night of the Grammy Awards recently delivered some spectacular performances that lit up the stage and charmed everyone watching. As the prestigious event celebrated the best in the music industry and honored its winners, many artists took to the stage during the 67th annual Grammy Awards to deliver unforgettable performances that will be remembered for decades.

Shaboozey

It was Shaboozey who stole the spotlight, performing a brief segment of Good News before diving straight into A Bar Song. This song not only highlighted his talent but also earned him widespread fame, solidifying his position on the Hot 100 chart in the music industry.

Khruangbin

The psych-rock trio Khruangbin played their rendition of May Ninth.

Los Angeles Tribute

Dawes, Brad Paisley, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, and St. Vincent all came together to perform a jaunty rendition of Randy Newman’s I Love L.A.

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims performed Lose Control with just keys and guitar behind him.

Raye

With a full band, she delivered the famous track Oscar Winning Tears.

The Weeknd

This unexpected moment turned out to be perfect for the artist, as he had recently launched his album Hurry Up Tomorrow. The Weeknd also graced the stage, performing several tracks, including Cry for Me.

Chris Martin

The frontman of Coldplay delivered the track All My Love along with a small band supporting him. He performed for the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

The duo emerged as the winners of the night, taking home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for their song Die With a Smile. Additionally, they paid homage to the city of Los Angeles with a charming performance of The Mamas & The Papas’ classic, California Dreamin’.

Quincy Jones Tribute

A host of celebrities came together to honor the legend through unforgettable performances. Cynthia Erivo delivered a stunning rendition of Fly Me to the Moon, accompanied by Herbie Hancock and Jacob Collier. Following that, Lainey Wilson added her touch with a country-inspired version of Let the Good Times Roll.

The tribute continued with Stevie Wonder and Will Smith performing We Are the World, while Janelle Monáe brought the audience to their feet with her electrifying performance of Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough.

Benson Boone

Then came the Beautiful Things act along with backflips and more.

Shakira

She delivered a breathtaking performance of her classic, Ojos Así, mesmerizing the audience as she performed across the entire arena floor. Once again, she won the hearts of all the attendees.

Sabrina Carpenter

From Espresso to Please Please Please, she had the audience grooving to new steps, leaving everyone mesmerized by her energy and charisma.

Billie Eilish

After delivering Birds of a Feather, the artist dedicated the track as a heartfelt tribute to Los Angeles. She was joined on stage by her brother, Finneas, and her backing band, creating a memorable and emotional performance.

Doechii

With her signature breathless rhyming, Doechii delivered an electrifying performance of Catfish and Denial is a River.

Charli XCX

Wearing a black fur coat, the artist charmed the audience with her performance of Von Dutch. Later, with some feral screaming and high energy, she took things up a notch with Guess as the beat kept thumping.

Chappell Roan

She delivered an audacious rendition of Pink Pony Club, complete with an enormous pink pony on stage, dazzling the audience with her bold and imaginative performance.