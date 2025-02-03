Grammy Awards 2025 Complete Winner's List: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Chappell Roan Triumph in Major Categories

The 2025 Grammy Awards successfully concluded at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2. The event, commonly billed as music’s biggest night, celebrated the outstanding recordings released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024.

Beyoncé led the nominations with an impressive 11 nods for her album Cowboy Carter, which not only garnered critical acclaim but also secured the top spot on the revered Billboard chart. Other major nominees included Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter.

“It was an incredible year in music, and these nominations reflect the work of a voting body that is more representative of the music community than ever before,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in a press statement when the list was announced in November.

Trevor Noah fulfilled hosting duties for the second consecutive year.

Performers at this year’s show included Charlie XCX, Eilish, Roan, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Carpenter, Benson Boone, Doechii, and RAYE.

Additionally, a performance in tribute to Los Angeles following the January wildfires featured Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent.

Another tribute performance to the late Quincy Jones included Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Janelle Monáe, Lainey Wilson, and Stevie Wonder.

Stars who took the stage to present were Will Smith, Taylor Swift, SZA, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Chad Smith, Victoria Monet, and more.

Take a look at the full list of winners below:

The Big Fours

Album of the year

Winner: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the year

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

The Beatles - Now And Then

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Charli XCX - 360

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Song of the Year

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Chappel Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best new artist

Winner: Chappell Roan

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Pop and dance

Best pop vocal album

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best pop solo performance

Winner: Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Beyoncé - Bodyguard

Charli XCX - Apple

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Best pop duo/group performance

Winner: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift - Us

Beyoncé ft Post Malone - Levii's Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine

Best dance/electronic recording

Winner: Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender

Disclosure - She's Gone, Dance On

Four Tet - Loved

Fred Again & Baby Keem - Leavemealone

Kaytranada ft Childish Gambino - Witchy

Best dance/electronic album

Winner: Charli XCX - Brat

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Best dance/pop recording

Winner: Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Billie Eilish - L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Ariana Grande - Yes, and?

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best traditional pop vocal album

Winner: Norah Jones – Visions

Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur De Peau

Lake Street Dive – Good Together

Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream

Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

Best Latin pop album

Winner: Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Anitta - Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Kenny García - García

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Rock and metal

Best rock performance

Winner: The Beatles - Now And Then

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles - Gift Horse

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

St. Vincent - Broken Man

Best rock song

Winner: St Vincent - Broken Man

The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Green Day - Dilemma

Idles - Gift Horse

Best rock album

Winner: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

The Black Crowes - Happiness B******s

Fontaines DC - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - TANGK

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

Jack White - No Name

Best alternative music album

Winner: St Vincent - All Born Screaming

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Brittany Howard - What Now

Best alternative music performance

Winner: St Vincent - Flea

Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

Best metal performance

Winner: Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Judas Priest - Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy - Suffocate

Metallica - Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Rap

Best rap performance

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos - When The Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem - Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Best melodic rap performance

Winner: Rapsody ft Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Jordan Adetunji ft Kehlani - Kehlani

Beyoncé ft Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future & Metro Boomin ft The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You

Latto - Big Mama

Best rap song

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Rapsody ft Hit-Boy - Asteroids

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign - Carnival

Future & Metro Boomin ft Kendrick Lamar - Like That

GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

Best rap album

Winner: Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal

J Cole - Might Delete Later

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium, Vol 1

Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don't Trust You

Country

Best country solo performance

Winner: Chris Stapleton - It Takes A Woman

Beyoncé - 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best country duo/group performance

Winner: Beyoncé ft Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted

Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too

Brothers Osborne - Break Mine

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Best country song

Winner: Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Best country album

Winner: Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

R&B and Afrobeats

Best R&B performance

Winner: Muni Long - Made For Me (Live On BET)

Jhené Aiko - Guidance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

SZA - Saturn

Best R&B song

Winner: SZA - Saturn

Kehlani - After Hours

Tems - Burning

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long - Ruined Me

Best progressive R&B album

Joint Winner: Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You

Joint Winner: NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) - Why Lawd?

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World

Kehlani - Crash

Best R&B album

Winner: Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Muni Long - Revenge

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Usher - Coming Home

Best African music performance

Winner: Tems - Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Chris Brown ft Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Burna Boy - Higher

Production and songwriting

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Daniel Nigro

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Film and TV

Best comedy album

Winner: Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday You'll Die

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Winner: Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein - London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

The Color Purple - Various Artists

Deadpool & Wolverine - Various Artists

Saltburn - Various Artists

Twisters: The Album - Various Artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and televison)

Winner: Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

Winner: Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano - Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Wilbert Roget, II - Star Wars Outlaws

Best song written for visual media

Winner: Jon Batiste - It Never Went Away (From American Symphony)

Luke Combs - Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake - Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - Can't Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Barbra Streisand - Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best audio book narration

Winner: Jimmy Carter - Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Guy Oldfield - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words

Dolly Parton - Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra

Best music video

Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

A$AP Rocky - Tailor Swif

Charli XCX - 360

Eminem - Houdini

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone - Fortnight

Best music film

Winner: American Symphony

June

Kings From Queens

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

The Greatest Night In Pop

Jazz and classical

Best jazz vocal album

Winner: Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Christie Dashiell - Journey In Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Best jazz instrumental album

Winner: Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance

Ambrose Akinmusire ft Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley - Owl Song

Kenny Barron ft Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson - Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Best alternative jazz album

Winner: Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Best jazz performance

Winner: Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner – Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

The Baylor Project – Walk With Me, Lord

Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts, & John Scofield – Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck –Juno

Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts – Little Fears

Best musical theatre album

Winner: Hell's Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best opera recording

Winner: Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West - John Adams, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas - Yannick Nézet-Séguin (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Moravec: The Shining - Gerard Schwarz, conductor (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best orchestral performance