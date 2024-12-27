Grimes Refutes Claims She Was ‘Dumped’ by Elon Musk, Says She ‘Bounced’ with ‘No Regrets’

In a recent social media spat with Azealia Banks, Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes claimed she was the one to walk out of her relationship with the tech mogul, contrary to the widely believed notion that she was dumped.

Referencing a feud between herself and Grimes that made headlines in 2018 and resharing a meme that depicted Banks and Grimes as enemies in the movie Wicked, Banks hit out at the singer on Thursday, December 26. She accused Grimes, 36, of still holding grudges about their alleged feud and trying to paint her as the villain while acting like she was above her.

“Girl, the way you are still trying to hold out some weird-ass innocent bulls–t years later after you got dumped, cheated on,” Banks, 33, wrote.

She went on to describe Grimes as someone with peak white female delusion and asked her to get over herself. “You can really quit mentioning me. I know you wish you could be my bestie, but b–tch… it’s f—ing boring as hell. Let it go,” she continued.

Grimes defended herself in response, writing that she just made a funny joke and did not mean to paint Azealia as the villain. The musician also refuted the comments that she was dumped by Musk, 53, claiming it was the other way around.

“I didn’t 'get dumped.' I bounced. My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me. I’m in love. No regrets. Life is as beautiful as you want it to be,” Grimes wrote.

Advertisement

To conclude, Grimes acknowledged Azealia’s talent and expressed that she wanted to see her do well despite their rivalry.

Grimes and Musk, for those unversed, were together for four years before their 2022 split. The pair have since endured a messy custody battle over their three kids: son X Æ A-Xii, 4, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and son Techno Mechanicus, 2.

Musk is also a father to six more children with different women.

ALSO READ: Grimes Opens Up About Custody Struggles with Elon Musk Regarding Their Children; Details Inside