One Direction Star Niall Horan Spends 10 Million Pounds on Swanky New West London Home; Here's Everything We Know

Celebrities purchasing new homes is nothing new, but what gets everyone talking about them is how grand and fancy they usually are, and One Direction alum, Niall Horan’s new house also seemingly falls into this category, as he has purchased a new place on West London, per The Sun.

The publication's article mentioned that Horan's new house, which is situated in a fancy neighborhood, costs 10 million pounds. The insider revealed that the musician has purchased himself a “gorgeous house,” and the singer now lives close to other celebrities like “Holly Willoughby and Ant & Dec.”

The insider further told the publication that the What Makes You Beautiful singer did have a “very cool penthouse in London, but he wanted to get somewhere a little more grown up.”

They also shared that the singer's new house is “set across a number of floors and has six bedrooms, so it feels like a proper family home, “adding, “He is really settled with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley.”

The insider also reportedly shared that the couple has a dog, and they are just like any other couple in their 30s, barring the fact that Horan has a huge fortune in the bank. The insider told the publication that the couple has been seen a few times in the neighborhood now, but individuals leave him alone and let the singer just “get on with his day.”

The source shared that it was “lovely that someone as well-known as Niall can live the quiet life he’s always wanted.”

As far as the singer’s professional front, Horan revealed to Golf Pass that he was working on his new album, adding, “I’ve been accumulating some ideas and I’m going to sit down and start writing my next album.”

