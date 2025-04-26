Hailee Steinfeld's Fiancé Josh Allen Reviews Her Sultry Performance in Sinners Opposite Michael B Jordan

Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, recently raved about his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's performance in her latest movie, Sinners, which is a vampire horror flick that she co-stars in with Michael B. Jordan.

After last month's premiere in New York City, where Allen was spotted showing his support for the Hawkeye actress on the red carpet, there was speculation on social media regarding Allen's response to Steinfeld's raw and sexy scenes in the movie.

Advertisement

Talking to People, Allen congratulated Steinfeld for her job and offered praise for Steinfeld's work, calling the movie a wonderful project and marveling at its positive reception. He said going to the premiere was a special night and outlined his dedication to supporting her.

"It was a different world, a very cool experience. I'm so excited for her and so proud of her, and it's getting some great reviews. It's a fantastic movie, so go watch it," the quarterback said.

"I'm just there trying to support her in whatever way that I can. That was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine," Allen added.

Prior to Sinners' launch, Steinfeld spoke about how the role was a divergence from what she had done before, depicting her personal evolution and openness to taking on new challenges.

The official description of Sinners reads, "Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Advertisement

Steinfeld got her great start in True Grit to establish a solid career with movies such as the Pitch Perfect series, Marvel's Hawkeye, Dickinson, etc.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld made their relationship official on Instagram in July 2024, while the couple was first linked in May 2023.

ALSO READ: Will Hailee Steinfeld Return to MCU as Kate Bishop? Actress Teases Hawkeye Comeback Amid Avengers: Doomsday Rumors