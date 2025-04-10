Will Hailee Steinfeld Return to MCU as Kate Bishop? Actress Teases Hawkeye Comeback Amid Avengers: Doomsday Rumors
Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld has hinted at a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on to find out what she revealed.
Hailee Steinfeld might reprise her role as Kate Bishop following the Avengers: Doomsday hype and speculations of Season 2 for Hawkeye. Steinfeld spoke openly about her continuation in the MCU, having indicated a clear need to retain her fan-favorite role as Hawkeye's protégé.
Meanwhile, rumors are running wild about the Dickinson actress playing a part in Avengers: Doomsday. Steinfeld appeared in Disney+'s Hawkeye (2021) in her live-action MCU debut, receiving critical praise for her role as the sharp-shooting protégé to Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner.
Though absent for the most part since, Kate did pop up briefly in The Marvels in 2023, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, alongside Zawe Ashton, Teyonah Parris, Park Seo-joon, and more. In the post-credit scene of the movie, Vellani's Ms. Marvel set out on a mission to recruit young superheroes to form her own team.
Steinfeld looked back on playing Kate and reiterated her enthusiasm to play the role again in her latest Backstage interview. She highlighted the rare opportunity to develop alongside a character in such an enormous universe, calling Kate a deeply lovable character.
"I’m excited about the idea of continuing to grow with a character like Kate, especially in something as huge as the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Steinfeld said.
She added, "You get to go back to your family; you get to go back to that little home that then becomes part of this grander picture. I love that character, and I totally understand why she is so loved."
Though Marvel Studios has not officially announced Steinfeld's participation in Avengers: Doomsday, there is still a lot of speculation, particularly with the studio continuing to invest in young characters.
In case you want to rewatch Hailee Steinfeld suit up and have hilarious banter with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who breaks into her apartment to eat mac and cheese with hot sauce, Hawkeye is available for streaming on Disney+.
