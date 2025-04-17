Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld Teases Kate-Yelena Reunion, Says She’d 'Do Anything' to Work With Florence Pugh

Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld has hinted at an MCU comeback, revealing that she wants to re-team with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova very soon. The duo shared screen in Marvel's Disney+ series back in 2021.

Steinfeld, who played Clint Barton's protege, Kate Bishop, in Marvel's Hawkeye series, is already looking forward to re-teaming with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in a future project. Although the two stars shared very few scenes together in the Disney+ show, their on-screen chemistry was a quick favorite among fans.

Speaking with Collider in a recent interview, Steinfeld talked about her MCU experience and her expectations for what's in store next. Though she did not announce any future appearances, she did say how exciting it was to be in a franchise that left both the fans and cast members on their toes.

Staying on brand with Marvel actors' tight-lipped nature, she joked, "Oh my gosh. See, these get me in trouble, these questions! I wish I could say it all. I wish I knew it all."

She stressed her love for Kate Bishop and how grateful she had been for the wonderful reception of her character among the MCU fans. However, Steinfeld called working with Pugh a highlight of her experience on Hawkeye.

Their scenes were frequently dialogue-laden and necessitated instant chemistry and close partnership. In Steinfeld's assessment, the two instantly clicked and made their limited on-screen working relationship seamless as well as unforgettable.

The Dickinson actress added, "So Florence came in, and we had these scenes that were very heavy on the dialogue, and so we got right to work with the dynamic and how we could make it sort of flow as best as it could. We hit it off immediately, and we just had the best time together."

Steinfeld complimented Pugh as a co-star and showed enthusiasm about getting back to that energy, if the chance came. The Sinners actress gushed, "She’s wonderful. I would do anything to work more with Florence, especially in the Kate and Yelena world. I think we'd have a lot of fun."

Steinfeld's comments indicate keen interest in reprising her Hawkeye role with Pugh's burgeoning Marvel stardom.

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh is set to reprise her role as Yelena in Thunderbolts* and will also reportedly be seen in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026. Though Hailee Steinfeld has not been officially confirmed for either movie, rumour has it that word of her MCU return might be coming soon.

