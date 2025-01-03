Hailey Bieber Celebrates New Year With Son Jack Blues Bieber; Shares A Glimpse Of Her 4-Month-Old

Hailey Bieber shared a glimpse of her son, Jack Blues Bieber, on her Instagram story as she rang in the new year 2025. The model shared a picture of her 4-month-old's foot and, alongside put up a short yet sweet wish for her fans.

The year 2024 has been a special one for Baldwin-Bieber, as the Rhode founder welcomed her first son in August. Justin Bieber announced the birth of his son on his Instagram. The musician shared a picture of baby Bieber's foot in Hailey's hands and wrote, "Welcome Home, Jack Blues Bieber."

The couple continued with the tradition of naming their newborn with the JBB initials. Previously, Baldwin-Bieber had put up a picture of her son on her social media account, where she spread the message of voting with her fans.

Apart from her son, the model businesswoman celebrated the new year with her husband and posed in a sultry pink bikini with a fur coat on. Gushing over the look, the Peaches singer dropped the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Um going anywhere with u bb." He further wished, "Happy new year."

Meanwhile, the media personality shared her personal carousel post, wherein she showed off her fur coat. In the following photos, Bieber gave a glimpse of her food, an In-N-Out Burger banner, and her sparkly headband, which read, “Happy New Year.”

Ahead of the holiday season, the rumors spread about the couple hitting a rough patch in their marriage. However, Hailey scrapped off the news by making a TikTok video and laughing over a line, “You’re not well, and it’s OK.”

Moreover, the founder of Rhode shared a bunch of pictures cradling her bump, recalling her bump.

The new parents have kept their son’s face hidden from the camera. However, they often offer a glimpse of Jack Blues on the internet.

