Justin Bieber Is ‘Going Anywhere’ With Hailey Bieber As She Uniquely Poses For Camera On New Year; See Here

Justin Bieber couldn't stop gushing about his wife, Hailey Bieber, as she posed uniquely for the camera to celebrate the New Year. The musician took to his Instagram story to share a picture of the Rhode founder, who was dressed in a sexy bikini and a fur coat. Alongside the photo, the Baby singer wrote a caption adoring his wife.

The model wore a sultry pink bikini paired with a cheetah-print coat and fur shoes. The businesswoman also donned a bubble-letter "B" necklace and a hat that read, “Happy New Year.” Another necklace the model wore featured her son, Jack Blues Bieber's, initials.

As for the caption beside the picture, the Peaches singer wrote, “Um. Goin' anywhere with you, bb." He further added, “Happy New Year.” Meanwhile, Hailey also posted on her Instagram account, wishing her followers a happy new year.

In the pictures shared by the Rhode founder, Hailey showed off her fur coat as she posed in front of a mirror. In another image, the model wore an In-N-Out caviar hat while holding a martini in her hand.

The businesswoman also sported a shiny headband that read, “Happy New Year.” In the caption, Baldwin-Bieber wrote, “Wake up, it’s 2025!”

The year 2024 was a special one for the Biebers and the Baldwins, as Hailey gave birth to her first son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August. Days before celebrating the New Year, Baldwin-Bieber shared a throwback monochrome picture of herself cradling her baby bump. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Reminiscing on the belly today.”

To announce the birth of his son, Justin took to his Instagram account at the time to share a picture of the baby’s tiny foot cradled in Hailey’s hands as she gently caressed him.

He also revealed the name, writing, “Welcome Home, Jack Blues Bieber,” and included a teddy bear emoji. Over the months, the musician and his wife have shared glimpses of their son on various occasions. Most recently, the model shared a picture of Jack’s feet on her Instagram story on voting day.

Additionally, in her November Instagram photo dump, Hailey Bieber shared glimpses of cinnamon rolls and snapshots of Rhode products.

