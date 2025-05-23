Justin Bieber Reacts to Chris Brown's USD 6.7 Million Bail and Follow-Up Tour After London Altercation

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to assault.

It seems that Justin Bieber never shies away from supporting his friends. Similarly, he candidly supported Chris Brown as he came back to the United States after being arrested in London on May 15, per People magazine.

Brown shared an image of himself on Instagram on May 22 after being released on USD 6.7 million bail following the May 21 hearing, per NBC News. In the post, he is seen off his private jet. He simply captioned, “Cook, remain humble,” with a heart emoji.

Many people jumped in to share their supportive comments for the Under the Influence singer’s post. Among them, Bieber also shared some supportive words in the comments section. The That Should Be Me singer penned, “Welcome home.” As of this writing, Bieber’s comment has garnered 18.2K likes and more than 400 replies.

Apart from him, Sexxy Red also dropped a comment that read, “They freed my man,” with two heart eyes emojis.

For the unversed, Brown was charged with “grievous bodily harm” after being arrested on Thursday, May 15, according to People magazine. The No One Else musician was arrested because of an alleged assault that happened at TAPE nightclub in February 2023 between the musician and producer Abe Diaw.

But this isn't the only time Purpose artist has supported With You vocalist. Back in 2019, Bieber reportedly showed his support to Brown, suggesting that the New Flame singer was a combination of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

The Baby artist reportedly wrote in the caption, “You will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … Trust me, watch, you will see.” He seemingly also referred to Brown's felony assault against Rihanna in 2009, stating that the “people who have overlooked this man's talent because of a mistake he made. You need to reevaluate! Love you @chrisbrownofficial.”

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

