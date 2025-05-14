Justin Bieber Goes on Rant About Royalty and Love, Confesses Having Desire to Please in Now-Deleted Update; Know More

Justin Bieber recently shared a 13-slide Instagram carousel filled with selfie videos where he spoke on various personal topics like faith, purpose, honor, and loyalty. The clips, filmed inside what seemed to be a private plane, featured the singer using a distorted face filter while looking into the camera. Though the post was deleted later, it drew quick attention online.

In the videos, Justin Bieber spoke about his childhood memories in Alaska, saying, “I caught a couple,” referring to fishing during the four or five years he lived there, as reported by Daily Mail.

He then moved on to discuss his belief in God’s plan, sharing, “You've been hurt. You've been afraid. You have been shut down. But let me tell you a little something. G-O-D. Our boy Jesus, he's got a plan and he works all things together for Gucci. Gucci is what we mean, when we mean good.”

Throughout the slideshow, Bieber reflected on his personal values and how he lives his life. He said, “I’m always there for the people that need me. ‘Cause that’s just the kind of guy I am.” He also added, “Now, those two truths, they lead me with this. They lead me with purpose, and they lead me with the desire to please.”

He even mentioned he would sacrifice the bones in his body for those he cares about, emphasizing how honor and integrity guide his life. The clips were unconventional, with many fans commenting on the unusual tone and use of the face filter.

Along with the video post, Bieber also teased a new product from his fashion line SKYLRK: a phone case designed to hold joints. He referenced his wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode phone case, which includes a slot for her Peptide Lip Treatment, saying, “@haileybieber as we know innovated something that has now become a staple in culture.”

He stated that Hailey has the technology patented, joking, “Turns out she has this tech patented so if I want to make this case I’ll have to pay her a fee. If she even approves me to make this lmfao.” Hailey responded in the comments, writing, “I’ll think about it!”

Justin has been increasingly active on social media, with several posts showing him smoking, including a video of him using a bong and photos holding a joint. These posts, along with clips from Coachella and other events, have sparked concern among fans.

His recent activity also follows reports of tension with longtime manager Scooter Braun and confrontations with paparazzi. Despite this, Bieber continues to push forward with his fashion brand SKYLRK and appears to be staying close to his wife Hailey Bieber.

