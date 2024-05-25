‘Hall Of Fame Of Superfans': Jeff Probst Announces the Conclusion of the Sia Prize for Survivor Players

After 10 years and 14 seasons, the tradition of awarding the Sia prize to Survivor players has officially ended. Jeff Probst, the beloved host of the show, made the announcement shortly after the conclusion of Survivor 46. This marks the end of pop star Sia giving cash awards to her favorite players each season. Let's take a look back at the show, the prize, and everything in between.

Jeff Probst announced the Sia prize’s ‘triumphant end’

Over the last couple of years, the 48-year-old Australian singer and songwriter has generously given cash prizes to 16 individuals and/or contributed to their charities. Among the recipients were seven contestants - Rick Devens, Elaine Stott, Janet Carbin, Drea Wheeler, Jesse Lopez, Carolyn Wiger, and Katurah Topps - who each received 100,000 USD. She often surprised them via Zoom and once even gifted 200,000 USD to various cast members of Survivor Season 43. Jeff Probst referred to this act as 'The Sia Prize' on social media.

Taking to Instagram on May 24, Probst wrote, “It’s the end of one of the most unique eras in the history of Survivor. After eight years, 14 seasons, 19 players and over 1,000,000 USD awarded, Survivor is officially bringing the Sia Prize to a triumphant end!”

In the post, he recalled the time eight years ago in 2016 when Sia had only started gifting money which shocked everyone at the Survivor: Kaoh Rong live reunion. As she approached the stage, she told competitor Tai Trang that she would like to gift him 50,000 USD along with an additional 50,000 USD to the charity of his choosing.

“She was so taken by Tai’s commitment to protecting a chicken from being eaten that she awarded him 50,000 USD of her own money. Tai was shocked, the audience was shocked, I was shocked! What was happening? Sia was on stage in her wig handing out money to a Survivor player!?” Probst wrote in the same post.

Keeping Sia in the “Survivor Hall of Fame of Superfans,” Probst expressed his gratitude towards her for bringing “so much joy to so many players and it was always straight from her heart.”

He continued, “So it is with tremendous gratitude and admiration to Sia that we bring to a close one of the most unique relationships a TV show could ever have with a pop star of Sia’s global wattage. I’m really honored for Survivor to have this one of a kind association with Sia.”

What it means for the show Survivor?

Premiered in 2000 on CBS, Survivor, currently running its 46th season, is the American version of the international reality competition television franchise of the same name. A group of people are dropped in a secluded area and they have to provide their own food, fire, and shelter. In order to earn awards and immunity from elimination, the competitors engage in challenges that test their mental and physical skills.

Expressing her gratitude towards the show, Sia reshared Probst’s statement with animated hearts. She has given away millions of her money for years now because she was a huge fan of the show. She still continues to root for her one favorite contestant from the show, but without the prize money which means Jake O'Kane (15,000 USD) and Topps (15,000 USD) from Survivor season 45 officially become the final beneficiaries of Sia's unmatched kindness.

As per fan speculations, maybe million-dollar winner of Survivor 46, Kenzie Petty, would be willing to start paying for it? She probably has five people hoping for a big night out at Applebee's, for starters.

