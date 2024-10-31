Halle Berry Calls Tyla, Halle Bailey & Coi Leray's Cosplay 'The Best Compliment' This Halloween

Halloween is here, and stars are giving out some old and classy looks to gel with the spooky fever. As Tyla, Halle Bailey & Coi Leray recently donned their Halloween costumes, they might just have had a perfect way to pay tribute to the legendary actress, Halle Berry, as she had some exceptional words to express.

All three aforementioned young artists broke the internet as they wore some of the most recognizable costumes from Halle Berry’s film career. While the Girl Next Door singer was seen having the looks of Sharon Stone from 1994’s The Flintstones, it was Bailey who also grabbed the attention going out with the looks of Jinx from the highly acclaimed James Bond movie, the 2002 Die Another Day.

Meanwhile, the Baby Don't Hurt Me singer too impressed Halle Berry when she dressed up as Patience Philips from Catwoman.

Receiving all the love from the younger generation, the actress from Introducing Dorothy Dandridge took to social media and expressed her emotions.

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Berry stated, “And they all crushed it.”

The Academy Award-winning actress later even shared a few more posts where she mentioned, “The girls know how to make my day.”

She even mentioned that Tyla, Halle Bailey, and Coi Leray’s cosplay happens to be “the best compliment” ever that she has received.

Advertisement

Showing her love towards the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress Bailey thanked her in the comments of the posts.

This year, Berry was seen in two films, The Union and Never Let Go. While the former happens to be an action thriller, also starring Mark Wahlberg, Never Let Go is a horror flick.

Talking about her role in movies, Halle Berry has always played some of the greatest and most versatile characters. In recent years, she was seen playing an astronaut in the 2022 movie Moonfall that even starred Patrick Wilson as well as John Bradley.

The movie talked about a world-ending phenomenon while also being a science fiction and action entry.

Moreover, the actress was largely appreciated for her part in the Keanu Reeves starring film, John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum. Here, Halle Bery was seen playing the character of Sofia Al-Azwar, who might return to the action franchise in the future for a spinoff.

Advertisement

“We talked about it, that's for sure. We seeded it in John Wick: Chapter 3, and we've talked about a spin-off,” she stated to The Hollywood Reporter.

Never Let Go was released on September 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Are We Getting John Wick Spinoff Focused On Halle Berry’s Sofia? Learn As Moonfall Star Has THIS To Say