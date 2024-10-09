Throwback: When Halle Bailey Said DDG Was One Of The 'Young Black Creators' Who Inspired Her In the Past

Halle Bailey and DDG have recently ended their relationship, making them the latest celebrity couple to split. They were together for about two years and had a son before confirming their separation. Despite the surprise, let's revisit the time when The Little Mermaid star expressed her affection for DDG and referred to him as her inspiration.

In a 2022 interview with Essence, Halle Bailey stated that she is definitely in love with DDG after having studied his career for years.

In her September/October cover story for the outlet, the singer and actress stated, "I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them."

Halle Bailey then went on to add that she had completely forgotten about him, but noticed his presence soon when the Moonwalking in Calabasas artist started dropping great music.

As per the Wonder What She Thinks of Me artist, this was the time when she had got pulled towards a song by DDG, and “Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history."

In March of that same year, the Straight Outta Pontiac artist confirmed their relationship. Taking his emotions to Instagram, DDG paid a birthday tribute to the Don't Make It Harder On Me songstress.

Advertisement

DDG uploaded a sweet picture with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest. Love you forever @hallebailey. "

While the two had spent great time together, Halle Bailey and DDG welcomed a son named Halo back in 2023. In an Instagram post, DDG recently confirmed his split from Halle Bailey.

"After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the post read.

He then added that although the decision was not easy on any of the parties, it was the best for both of them as they moved forward in life. DDG even stated that he respected the time they spent together and cherished the love they had as a couple.

Asking his followers to support them in their hardest time, the artist concluded his post.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When DDG Seemingly Rapped About Being 'Insecure' Over His Relationship With Halle Bailey