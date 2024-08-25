Happy Birthday Chris Pine: Revisiting His Top 10 Movie Roles As Actor Turns 44

Chris Pine's journey into movies kicked off 20 years ago with The Princess Diaries 2, and he's been a fixture on the big screen ever since, with over three dozen films to his name, including his latest, Dungeons & Dragons: They also had titles like Honor Among Thieves which caused us to have a glimpse into the life they lived off-screen. He’s also starred in Star Trek's third, fifth, and reconstruct films and Wonder Woman's first and second movies as Colonel Steve Trevor.

Chris was born on August 26, 1980, in Los Angeles he started acting at the UC Berkeley’s Theatre Department before joining the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. Before making waves in movies, he popped up on TV shows like ER, The Guardian, and CSI: Miami Miami City. Of course, after entering the major league, he has been invincible.

Here you have a selection of 10 of the most memorable movies that defy the character and acting style of the talented Shia LaBeouf.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Chris Pine’s movie industry beginning can be also attributed to The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Here the storyline is about Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis is graduating from Princeton University and returning to Genovia. She is then able to find herself a new queen who is her very own grandmother Queen Clarissa Renaldi, Julie Andrews. A task that Mia discovers touching the throne entails her having to get married in one month. Then we have Chris Pine as Nicholas Deveraux, who complicates her royal planning. Despite many incidents on the way they both find it interesting and adorable to travel together.

Advertisement

Chris Pine commenced his acting in movies with the Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Mainly this film represents Anne Hathaway, a character named Mia Thermopolis who is going to her homeland Genovia after completing her graduating from Princeton University. There she meets her grandmother Queen Clarissa Renaldi played by Julie Andrews. Mia then finds out that for her to be a queen she must get married in a month. He thought it was pretty magical. You can catch the film streaming on Disney+.

Just My Luck

In Just My Luck, you get a romantic twist on the classic Freaky Friday formula. Lindsay Lohan plays Ashley Albright, a girl whose luck takes a nosedive after a kiss at a masquerade ball with Jake Hardin, played by Chris Pine. Jake’s life, full of bad luck, switches with Ashley’s seemingly perfect one. Naturally, love triumphs in the end.

Chris Pine talks about his character Jake, noting how he handles his misfortune with grace and gratitude. He highlights the film’s core message: no matter your luck or success, the most important thing is finding someone to share your life with. You can watch it streaming on Hulu, Tubi, or The Roku Channel.

Advertisement

Star Trek

Before its release, the idea of rebooting the original Star Trek with a brand-new cast seemed like it could be a total disaster. But thanks to director J.J. Abrams and a cast full of fresh talent, plus a dose of Star Wars-style excitement, the film ended up being a hit. The plot involves a timeline disruption that creates a new timeline, bringing the Enterprise crew together in a different way and setting them off on a similar yet altered adventure. Chris Pine shines as Captain James T. Kirk, a role famously played by William Shatner. The rest of the cast is equally impressive: Zachary Quinto as Spock, Karl Urban as McCoy, Zoe Sald.

Enthuses Pine said about the character of Kirk, "James Kirk is everything that you'd want to be: impulsive, brash, loud, He's a flirt; he loves women. He likes to drink. He's got major issues with authority and the process of the movie is how this guy is going to take all of these disparate energies and mold them into the form of a captain."

Advertisement

Of Abrams, he adds, "He's seamlessly melded big budget action adventure movies with really great character stories, which is something of an art form that I don't think many people understand. We get to loves these character and we get to know them as people, not as heroes and not as people exploring the far reaches of the universe, but really as someone you might meet someday. I think by building that love and relationship between the characters, and between the audience and these characters, once all that great big action"

All the Old Knives

In The Contractor, the CIA uncovers a major leak that has led to the deaths of over 100 people. Chris Pine stars as Agent Henry Pelham, who teams up with his colleague and former lover, Celia Harrison, played by Thandie Newton. Together, they work to identify the mole responsible for the breach and bring them to justice. You can stream it on Amazon Prime.

Into the Woods

In Into the Woods, Chris Pine takes on a supporting role as the Prince who falls for Cinderella, played by Anna Kendrick. The film is based on the Broadway musical and follows a baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) who, under a witch’s curse (Meryl Streep), are trying to have a child. To break the spell and restore the witch’s beauty, they must find a milk-white cow, hair as yellow as corn, a blood-red cape, and a golden slipper. Along the way, they encounter Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack, each on their own quest.

Advertisement

For Pine, one of the toughest parts of Into the Woods was juggling acting, singing, and dancing. He admits he was nervous about hitting the right notes and gained a deep respect for musical theater. Pine reflects on the challenge, noting how demanding it is even in film, and is in awe of Broadway performers who manage it eight times a week while dancing. You can stream the film on Disney+.

Unstoppable

In Unstoppable, a large unmanned train carrying dangerous toxic chemicals is speeding out of control, posing a major risk of environmental disaster if it derails. Denzel Washington plays veteran railroad engineer Frank Barnes, while Chris Pine stars as train conductor Will Colson, both racing against time to prevent a catastrophe.

Pine describes the script as being just like the train, relentless and full of momentum. He admires director Tony Scott’s unique visual style, noting how Scott’s expertise creates a thrilling buildup of events that leads to perfectly controlled chaos.

Star Trek Beyond

While Star Trek Into Darkness from 2013 didn't quite live up to the excitement of its 2009 predecessor, the third installment in the rebooted series wraps things up nicely and feels closest to the spirit of the original Star Trek TV series. In this film, Chris Pine's Captain Kirk is grappling with his role in the universe as he and the Enterprise crew face off against Krall (Idris Elba), a formidable foe with a Starfleet past.

Advertisement

Chris Pine notes that the first two films were heavily focused on the dynamic between Spock and Kirk, given their contrasting personalities. However, he praises this film for shifting the focus to the entire crew, allowing viewers to explore the other characters and their interactions more deeply. Pine emphasizes that Star Trek is about the whole crew as a family, not just Kirk or Spock, and he appreciates how this installment highlights the diverse dynamics within that family. You can stream it on Paramount+.

Wonder Woman

In Wonder Woman, set during World War I, Gal Gadot’s titular hero leaves her isolated Paradise Island to hunt down Ares, the God of War, who threatens global destruction. Her journey is sparked by meeting Chris Pine’s Colonel Steve Trevor, leading to an endearing and awkward romance between the two.

Chris Pine was drawn to the project primarily because of director Patty Jenkins. He was intrigued by her vision before even reading the script and was sold on the idea when she compared it to classics like Romancing the Stone and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Pine was excited about playing a character that fit into this adventurous mold.

Pine also appreciated the dynamic between Trevor and Wonder Woman, noting how compelling it is to see two characters who are so different yet have great chemistry. He compares their relationship to classic on-screen couples like Rosalind Russell and Cary Grant in His Girl Friday, Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas in Romancing the Stone, and Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in The Proposal. Pine had a blast working with Gal Gadot and enjoyed the comedic aspects of their interaction. You can stream the film on Max or Netflix.

Don't Worry Darling

If you're a fan of the 1970s thriller The Stepford Wives, you might see Don't Worry Darling as a modern twist on that story. Set in the 1950s, the film follows Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) as they move to a seemingly perfect experimental town called Victory. Everything looks ideal, especially the wives, but Alice's joy quickly turns to fear as she uncovers the dark truth behind the facade. Chris Pine plays one of his rare villain roles as Frank, the antagonist in this eerie tale. You can stream it on Max.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the classic game is transformed into a hilarious and thrilling fantasy adventure. Chris Pine stars as a charming thief who, along with a quirky group of adventurers, sets out on an epic quest to recover a long-lost relic. Their journey takes a dangerous turn when they anger some very powerful foes.

Advertisement

Pine shares what drew him to the film, "What I really liked about the film or the idea of the film is that this is a crew of extraordinarily ordinary people and I am definitely the captain of that ship. This guy that I play is sort of a failure at life and most things that he puts his mind to, but he's incredibly optimistic, so the thing that carries him through is that he's able to see the silver lining and has a glass half-full kind of perspective on life. He's the great motivator and party planner, even though he has no discernible skills." You can stream it on Paramount+.

ALSO READ: Did The Crow Reboot Director Rupert Sanders Ban Real Firearms on Set? Here’s What We Know