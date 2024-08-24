Did The Crow Reboot Director Rupert Sanders Ban Real Firearms on Set? Here’s What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence.

In response to rising gun violence and on-set fatalities, including the tragic incident on Alec Baldwin's Rust, Rupert Sanders, the director of The Crow reboot, has taken a decisive stance on safety. Known for his work on Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell, Sanders is committed to ensuring the safety of his cast and crew by banning real guns from the set of the reboot.

Sanders, 53, addressed the risks of working in an “industrial environment” in an exclusive interview. He emphasized the importance of safety following the tragic events of the original The Crow film in 1994. “I said, categorically, 'We will have no firing weapons on set,' which means we didn’t have one gun that could have had a live round or a blank round anywhere near it ever, so that no projectile could go in,” Sanders told Variety.

The fifth installment in The Crow franchise revisits the dark history of the original 1994 film directed by Alex Proyas. The tragedy occurred during an action scene where Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee and star of The Crow, was accidentally shot dead due to a firearm malfunction. The incident was witnessed by 75 to 100 crew members, who only realized the severity when Lee did not get up. He was just 28 years old at the time.

Sanders also highlighted the broader dangers of film sets, including the risks posed by fast-moving cars, high-wire stunts, and complex setups involving rain machines and high-powered lights at night. “It’s dangerous. You have to be safe,” Sanders stressed, underscoring the necessity of rigorous safety measures to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of everyone involved.

However, the director did not compromise on the quality and believability of the action scenes. Instead of using real firearms, Sanders employed Airsoft guns and other substitutes, such as rubber or metal decoys that lack a firing mechanism, to protect the actors from life-threatening risks. Prop guns ranged from wood or plastic duplicates to decommissioned firearms that were no longer viable.

By working closely with an armorer and a reliable special effects team—who, according to Sanders, were as meticulous as the military in handling weapons—the London-based filmmaker upheld his ban on actual firearms. Sanders invested significantly in his special effects department to ensure safety during production.

The Crow (2024) is a modern take on the franchise aimed at resonating with a younger generation. It tells the vengeful love story of soulmates Eric Draven and Shelly Webster, played by Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, respectively. After being murdered, Draven is given a second chance to avenge his lover's death at the hands of their killers.

The Crow premiered in theaters on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

