Happy Birthday Kanye West: Fights with Kim Kardashian to Taylor Swift feud; 5 controversies of the rapper

Kanye West turns 42 today and it wouldn't be wrong to call it his most eventful year ever. The American rapper has been making headlines ever since 2020 kickstarted. From leaked tape of a conversation with Taylor Swift over his song 'Famous' to fights with Kim Kardashian during the lockdown, Fallout with long time BFF John Legend after a dispute over US President Donald Trump to joining the Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago after George Floyd's death at the hands of four policemen and more, Kanye West has constantly been in the buzz.

Leaked 2016 phone conversation with Taylor Swift

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — | blm (@redligion) March 21, 2020

Kanye West's song Famous released in 2016 and became a chartbuster in no time. However, on one side the rapper became a sensation and on the other side, he upset Taylor Swift with his derogatory lyrics about the singer. The track released three years ago and marked the beginning of Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud. The song makes a reference to Taylor Swift and a line says 'I made that b*tch famous' which did not go well with Taylor Swift and she revealed that she was unaware of the fact that Kanye's song will have a sentence that calls her a b*tch.

While Kanye West claimed that the lyrics had been approved by Taylor Swift herself, the singer insisted that Kanye never told her about the line and their 2016 phone call that leaked online further testified Taylor Swift's allegation and had the internet fuming where fans slammed Kanye West for misrepresenting Taylor without her consent and even lashed out at Kim Kardashian for supporting him.

Fights with Kim Kardashian during the lockdown

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been married for over 6 years now and the couple has recently been making the headlines for their rumoured arguments. Sources close to the couple have revealed that Kim and Kanye are having fights over parenting issues during the lockdown and both of them are getting on each other's nerves. "Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic," revealed a source. Another insider said that Kim and Kanye "are on different pages during the lockdown."

Fallout with long time BFF John Legend

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Kanye West's longtime BFF John Legend revealed that he and the American rapper are ni longer close buddies. While many cited Kanye West’s vocal support for President Donald Trump as the reason behind the duo's split, John Legend cleared the air about the same and said that they have grown apart only because they are busy with their own lives and don't have much in common anymore. However, the fallout comes after Kanye West posted screenshots of his chat with John Legend where the latter warned him of supporting US President Donald Trump and its consequences.

When Kanye West joined the Black Lives Matter protest

Kanye West recently donated USD 2 million to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd after the former football player lost his life to police violence. George Floyd was arrested on May 25 by four policemen and one of them kneeled down on his neck resulting in his death. The incident sparked the Black Lives Matter movement across the globe with protests raging across the US. Many celebrities participated in the protests and Kanye West too took to the streets of Chicago and joined the protest. He also funded George Floyd's daughter Gianna's education.

Kanye West took the second spot in the Forbes 2020 list of The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities

While Kylie Jenner took the top spot in Forbes 2020 list of the World's Highest-Paid Celebrities with a net worth of USD 590 Million, Kanye West stands at second number with USD 170 Million, leaving sports stalwarts Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi behind.

Credits :Getty images

