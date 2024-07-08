Happy Birthday Maya Hawke: Exploring The Inside Out 2 Star's 9 Best Roles

Our quirky Robin Buckley from Stranger Things is ringing in her 25th birthday with a 1 billion dollar movie in her kitty, no big deal! Happy Birthday To Hollywood’s new Gen Z star, Maya Hawke, who continues to surprise and delight fans with her performances.

One of the industry’s favorite new stars, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke is the daughter of two Hollywood biggies, and she is busy enjoying her latest movie, Inside Out 2’s chart-breaking box-office success. It is no surprise that Maya is a gifted actress; we are all fans of Robin from Stranger Things.

But that is not the only critically acclaimed title to Hawke’s credit. Ever since her debut, she has been aiming for versatile roles that leave an impact on the viewers. So, on the occasion of Maya Hawke’s birthday, here’s taking a little trip exploring some 9 of her best roles to date.

Little Women- 2017 (Mini-Series)

Talk about making an entry with a bang. The 2017 BBC Miniseries of Louisa May Alcott’s classic book was Maya’s big debut in the world of acting. She embodied the role of Jo March, which, fun fact, was played by her Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder in the 1994 adaptation of the film.

Saoirse Ronan later played the exact role in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film adaptation. Hawke’s portrayal of the rebellious yet lovable Jo stands out in the series, foreshadowing her strong career.

Stranger Things (2016-)

Probably one of Maya’s most celebrated roles is as the fun, sarcastic waitress Robin Buckley. Buckley’s entrance in Netflix’s biggest sci-fi drama, Stranger Things, plays a crucial role in defining Steve’s story arc. The birthday girl, Maya, soon joins the rag-tag group of friends in figuring out the mysterious things happening in Hawkins.

Advertisement

In Season 4 of the show, we see a star-making performance from Maya, who plays the role of queer girl, coming to terms with her sexuality and identity to the tea. There’s unrest and joy in her portrayal, and of course, some spoiler-filled scenes of her taking charge are truly enjoyable. We can’t wait for Season 5 to see where Robin Buckley’s journey ends.

Memory Xperiment: Kathy Acker (2019)

Maya plays the titular role of Kathy Acker in this autobiographical short based on the author’s own writings. She brings to life the trials and tribulations of a woman exploring her sexuality in the 1960s and 1970s. While the short film Memory Xperiment is unavailable for streaming at the moment, it truly is the Inside Out 2 actor’s most vulnerable portrayal to date.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Reveals Season 5 Will Be 'Eight Mini-Movies'

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

Quentin Tarantino's Fever Dream movie might have given Maya credible flowers early on in her career. The mega-hit blockbuster stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio, and Margot Robbie in lead roles, and yet Hawke gets her moment to shine. She plays the role of a member of the Manson cult named Flower Child. Her character is delirious but stands out as one of the only members who gets away. The realization of her character waking from a brainwashed fog sets a critical tone in the movie.

Advertisement

Human Capital (2019)

What happens when two emotionally complicated teenagers fall in love, and their parents get entangled in what can only be called a greedy dramatic mess? Well, the 2019 movie Human Capital, starring Leiv Schiber, Marisa Tomei, and Peter Skarsgard in leading roles, revolves around the intricacies of human emotion and its worth. Maya Hawke plays the role of a self-destructive teenage girl who is handling an unexpected connection with a drug dealer. Despite receiving a mixed response from the critics, it did earn well-deserved praise for its performances.

Mainstream (2020)

Maya adds another notch to her already bedazzled belt with Mainstream. While the movie received mixed reviews, this love triangle in the age of the internet sees the Little Women star explore different facets of being an actor. She plays a young and aspirational filmmaker who meets eccentric stranger Andrew Garfield and teams up with him, only to have her life and luck drastically changed and become an overnight YouTube star.

Advertisement

As her character finds her way through fame, she realizes that appearances can be deceptive. Hawke delivers a solid performance in what can be described as an exceptional movie, but on paper.

The Good Lord Bird (2020)

It was a real-life dream turned into a reel one. In this historical drama mini-series, Ethan Hawke plays the role of abolitionist leader John Brown. Maya joins the veteran actor and father and plays the role of his onscreen daughter, Annie Brown. Hawke’s character steps in for a pivotal arc, and her performance adds a layer of naivety and hope to the acclaimed novel’s adaptation. The other aspect of seeing the real father-daughter acting together was fascinating to watch.

Do Revenge (2022)

Hawke takes a more central role in this quirky teen drama movie starring another Netflix alum, Camilla Mendes. These Mean Girls meet Cruel intentions. The dramedy had flaws but was a quick, fun watch. Maya stars as the awkward school transfer who teams with the former school It Girl (Mendes) to seek retribution against her former school bully. Hidden agendas and twists set up this dark comedy teen drama, but with friendship at the heart of it all. Do Revenge lets Hawke shine as she steps up her game and serves something different than we are used to.

Advertisement

Asteroid City (2023)

The Stranger Things star was officially anointed and inducted into Wes Anderson’s cinematic wonderland. Maya Hawke starred as June Douglas in Wes’s Metatextural dramedy, which features a star-studded ensemble cast including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, and Jason Schwartzman. The movie follows the life of a war photojournalist, Augiee, and his four children in this offbeat comedy.

Despite the movie’s mixed response, Maya and Rupert Friend’s dance sequence received critical acclaim. Their performance becomes a highlight of a carefully curated movie.

Ever since her debut in 2017, Maya Hawke has starred in various roles, some good and some pivotal for her acting journey. As the birthday girl turns 25, she started her 2024 with a big win with Inside Out 2, earning over 1 billion dollars.

Hawke also starred in a movie with her father, Ethan Hawke, titled 2024. She is also anticipating the release of the final season of Stranger Things. Also in the pipeline is a potential movie with her mother, Uma Thurman. All in all, things are looking perfect for this birthday girl.

ALSO READ: Maya Hawke Admits She Got Her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Role For 'Nepotistic Reasons'; Says, 'It's Okay to be Made Fun Of'