Happy Birthday Pink: Exploring Her Top 10 Tracks As Singer Turns 45

Best known for her distinctive voice and dubbed as “pop royalty” Pink has sold more than 135 million records worldwide. She is currently one of the top best-selling music artists in the world. In addition to critical and commercial acclaim, Pink also earned several accolades, including one Daytime Emmy award, three Grammy awards, and seven MTV Video Music Awards, among others.

Pink has an incredible repertoire of tracks under her belt and on her 45th birthday, we visit ten of her most memorable and iconic tracks.

So What

The song So What tells a story of sorrow, separation and misery. Through this song, written during a separation, Pink sheds light on her split with her husband and turns her frustrations into self-parody. “I think I've lost my husband / I don't know where he's gone / So I'll drink my money / I won't pay his rent,” the singer belts in the song.

The track reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also became her highest-selling single in the US. It also won the award for Most Addictive Track at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards. So What has also been used in many popular TV shows such as The Vampire Diaries, Castle, Medium, Pretty Little Liars etc. It was written and produced by Max Martin.

Advertisement

Never Gonna Not Dance Again

No matter how difficult life gets, never stop dancing! Pink’s popular song Never Gonna Not Dance Again is based on this very theme. Pink included the track as the lead single of her ninth studio album Trustfall. The song is used as an exuberant symbol of dance. An accompanying press release called the track "vibrant and exhilarating".

Never Gonna Dance Again appears to be an upbeat song about always dancing through tough times. Regarding this song, Pink said in an interview on the television program Good Morning America “You can take everything I have, but you can't take my joy.”

Try

Whatever happens in life, you have to rise, you have to try. You will be sad, you will lose, you will fall, you will be finished, but you have to start all over again. You have to restart from where you stopped. Pink delivers this powerful and highly optimistic message in her song Try. She perfectly conveys the flames of desire, frustration and surviving through the tough times in the track.

Advertisement

Included in the discography of her 2012 album The Truth About Love, Try is often considered on Pink’s best songs of all time. The message throughout the song, and most of the album, is to fight for love because love is precious.

“Where there's a desire, there's a flame / Where there's a flame, somebody's bound to get burned / But just getting burned doesn't mean you're going to die / You've got to get up and try, try, try,” Pink croons in the song.

Raise Your Glass

Paying tribute to her fans, Pink released this contemporary song as part of her album Greatest Hits… So Far!!! to celebrate 10 years of her career. The song quickly reached the top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and even received praise from music critics around the world.

The track, released in honor of people who supported Pink through her career, is still considered one of her most beloved numbers. In the music video of the song, Pink delivers the message to stand against the rotten norms of society. She asks viewers and listeners to raise their glass and toast if they think they are wrong because society isn't always right.

Advertisement

Love Me Anyway

Pink questions the promise of love through the 2019 song Love Me Anyway. This song is written about the concept of the emotional state of love. Love Me Anyway is from Pink's eighth album Heart 2B Human in collaboration with Chris Stapleton, who co-wrote the song.

Through the track, the artist questions one's lover. The singer asks if she flirts with boys, if she breaks your heart, if she has scars, can her lover still love her? Listen to the track to delve deeper into the meaning beyond the lyrics!

I Am Here

If one has seen the lowest days of their life then they are free from fear. Pink shares this message after channeling pain and despair through the song I Am Here. The song depicts the pain of conscience, resilience and the struggle to survive in the face of difficult situations.

Running away from the problem is not the solution but facing the situation head-on is an act of heroism, it is well explained to the audience. No matter how difficult the current situation is, it can be overcome. I Am Here is a powerful life-affirming song that empowers self-acceptance, fearlessness and resilience in the face of adversity.

Advertisement

This track reflects a lot of life experiences which further gives it an added respectability. I Am Here inspires listeners to stand with peace by acknowledging the imperfection of life and the pain of loss.

Don’t Let Me Get Me

Accept yourself even when others refuse to acknowledge you, Pink’s Don't Let Me Get Me teaches fans these values. Even if society makes fun of you for your work, your appearance, and everything you are, tell yourself that I am the best. In addition to the message, the song also explores the societal pressures on women.

It also addresses things like self-esteem and self-awareness. Pink asks listeners to stand in front of the mirror and accept themselves as beautiful no matter what shape they are, what height they are, what color they are. This society has created norms for what girls should be, but that can never be the definition of a girl.

Pink tells the story of standing up for yourself by breaking down unrealistic beauty standards, and defying others’ opinion through Don't Let Me Get Me. This song is Pink's fifth single to enter the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song even earned a large amount of positive response from music critics.

Advertisement

F***in’ Perfect

Pink captures the struggle to idealize oneself in the eyes of society through this song. F***in’ Perfect tells the story of always being 100 percent perfect to everyone but yourself. The singer again talks about self-acceptance and empowerment in this track.

The song serves as Pink’s emotional language, through which she has tried to convey the central message of self-love, acceptance, and self-belief. Oftentimes, the negativity associated with societal pressures end up having an impact on one’s mental health. People even end up changing themselves to become ideal in the eyes of society.

However, losing ourselves to meet the norms of the society is not the ideal way of life. Every word of Pink’s song talks about the struggle of life where people forget themselves at the sacrifice of society. The songstress tries to convince the audience that nothing is perfect and that accepting yourself is the most perfect thing to do.

Family Portrait

The song Family Portrait, is a reflection of Pink’s own family image. According to reports, Pink wrote this song as a poem at the tender age of nine inspired by the adverse impact of parents' divorce on her family. The song made it to Pink’s second album Missundaztood and tells the story of a child's helplessness.

The track traces a child's emotional state after the collapse of their family and lays bare Pink’s own childhood struggles. The emotional number explores the heart wrenching effect of divorce on children and also encourages kids to open up about their feelings on their parents’ separation.

What About Us

One of Pink’s most memorable tracks is from the 2017 album Beautiful Trauma. Pink reportedly released the song out of anger over political unrest in 2017. This song shows the powerful people who make false promises to the common people day after day and claims how they often fail to think about us.

The song has a unique dance folk feel to it which gives it a versatile feel. This track points fingers at the power-hungry people. Considered to be one of Pink’s masterpieces, the song came after the singer’s four-year hiatus. It peaked at number 13 in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and even received a nomination at the 60th Grammy Awards.

ALSO READ: The Weeknd Treats Fans With New Song Dancing In the Flames And Some Evergreen Tracks At São Paulo Concert