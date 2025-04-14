Harry Potter Cast: HBO Adaptation Confirms John Lithgow For Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu For Snape, and More

HBO’s Harry Potter series has confirmed its cast for six major characters! The studio has confirmed John Lithgow for the legendary wizard professor, Dumbledore. The actor has confirmed the news to Variety.

“As the kids grew older [in the books], you learn more and more about Dumbledore, and he became a much more surprising, complicated character,” he said, teasing his portrayal of the character.

Lithgow revealed that he got to explore the beloved character and create his own version of it. Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris in the film adaptations of Harry Potter, which Michael Gambon reprised in the later films.

Professor Severus Snape, played by the legendary Alan Rickman, will now be portrayed by Paapa Essiedu. The British actor is known for his work in I May Destroy You. HBO has confirmed Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, replacing the OG, Maggie Smith.

She’s known for her work in the Netflix series Ozark, and her Oscar-nominated performances in the movies Tumbleweeds and Albert Nobbs. Harry’s old pal Hagrid will be played by Shaun of the Dead actor Nick Frost.

The iconic role was previously portrayed by the late actor Robbie Coltrane. Stage actor Luke Thallon will play the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher Professor Quirinus Quirrell. It will be a recurring role in the series adaptation.

Lastly, Harry & Paul‘s Paul Whitehouse will take on the role of Argus Filch, another recurring role in the series. Flinch is the caretaker of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, who is known as a squib, a term given to wizards born without magical power.

However, the studio is yet to confirm the cast for the three main characters – Harry, Ron and Hermione – which was played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, respectively. The new actors will have huge shoes to fill!