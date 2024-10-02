Have Your Mind Blown Away With These 10 Best Halloween Movies For Kids; From Hotel Transylvania To Scooby-Doo

We are entering the month of festivities, where kids seek candies and monsters search for the little ones' screams. While you are decorating your house in the best way possible to stand out in your neighborhood and be called the best scarer, you might be looking out for movies that will have your kids scared. However, not so terrified that they avoid sleeping alone. Here are the 10 best Halloween movies for kids that you can enjoy with your whole family.

Top 10 Best Halloween Movies for kids

Monster House

July 21, 2006

This is a story of love and sacrifice. While Monster House is one of the best Halloween movies for kids, it still teaches them a lot about adulthood and makes them stronger for a better future.

Monster House depicts a real adventure, a tight bond of friendship, and classic animation. Why is it called the Monster House, you may ask? It is because it haunts a trio in the neighborhood and hunts the trick-or-treaters.

Hotel Transylvania

September 28, 2012

If you are scared of the famous king of monsters, Count Dracula, this movie will surely take you on a blissful ride. Here, Dracula is shown protecting his only family member, his daughter, Mavis. From whom? Well, it is us, the humans.

In this comedy movie, Count Dracula is voiced by Adam Sandler, while Selena Gomez voices his daughter Mavis.

While the lead in the film is finally happy with his hotel for monsters, a human traveler drops by right during Mavis' birthday party. Soon, a cat and mouse chase begins, which will have you hooked until the very end of the film.

The Haunted Mansion

November 26, 2003

Eddie Murphy is the lead in this epic and legendary film based on the famed scary Disney World attraction. Murphy, who is shown to be a realtor, struggles as his family gets stuck in the haunted Gracey Manor.

This is again a movie filled with adventures, ghosts, and a powerful psychic. While this may not be as funny as the others in this list, it surely is one of the classic Halloween movies.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 29, 1993

This is pure epic. A stop motion entry, The Nightmare Before Christmas is about Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, who discovers a new world that enjoys the holiday of Christmas.

It is a tale of Skellington who simply wants to bring that same joy of Christmas to his own people. While he tries to achieve this plan, he has to face a lot of struggles and unexpected twists in the film.

Coraline

February 6, 2009

Well, we would like to warn you about this movie, as Coraline is not the kind of family Halloween movie where you can think of having a fun time. It is a tale of a kid who thinks that her mom and dad are too busy to spend some quality time with her.

In the events of this film, Coraline finds a secret door to a realm where she meets the "other mother," who promises all the things that Coraline wants.

However, it all comes with a twist and a catch. Do watch the stop-motion animation from Henry Selick that gives an even scarier feeling to the project.

Monsters, Inc.

November 2, 2001

Imagine a scary creature entering your world. That's what this movie is all about. However, here, the world is of monsters, and instead of an alien or any unknown entity terrorizing a whole huge city, it is just a simple kid.

Monsters, Inc. is surely the best Halloween movie for kids. With a lot of comedy scenes, there is an adventure and a lot of affection that will surely even make the adults cry.

Scooby-Doo

June 8, 2002

Who doesn't know the scary tales of Scooby Doo? Well, this happens to be a live-action flick where all the characters meet for an adventure. Watch the Mystery Inc with their fellow and beloved dog Scooby.

There are a lot of surprises as usual, as this time the whole gang is visiting Spooky Island, which happens to be a spring break spot, filled with many suspicious things.

Gremlins

June 8, 1984

While they may seem cute, you should be scared of them. This is yet another classic Halloween movie that can be enjoyed with your family. However, be prepared to have the most terrifying experience of your life.

You can also watch its sequel, Gremlin 2, to have a bit more fun than just being scared.

Ghostbusters

June 8, 1984

A beloved favorite, Ghostbusters explores the theme of confronting your fears rather than just being frightened by them. The film features an impressive cast of talented actors, including Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, Rick Moranis, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver, among others.

It's one of the top family-friendly Halloween films that makes you want to call these ghost-busting heroes whenever you're feeling scared.

Goosebumps

October 16, 2015

Last but not least, this Halloween movie for kids is filled with not only one epic tale but a lot of mind-blowing plot twists within itself.

From the stories of RL Stine, this film talks about a doll taking revenge on his creator. The cast, again, is a blessing, with Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, and more.