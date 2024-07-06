'Heart Feels So Full': Paris Hilton Shares Adorable Video Cuddling Baby Phoenix; WATCH

Paris Hilton, clearly enamored with her 1-year-old son Phoenix Barron, recently shared a beautiful Instagram video on July 4th. The clip shows Hilton cuddling with Phoenix on a flight, both wearing matching nightwear. They kissed and enjoyed family time on the plane, while Phoenix happily played with a set of markers like any other toddler.

"In flight kisses with Baby P on #SlivAir," Hilton captioned her post. "My heart feels so full! Never dreamed I could feel so happy and at peace."

The couple also gave birth to a daughter, London Marilyn, in November of last year, which completed her beautiful family of four with her husband, Carter Reum.

Just a few days ago, Hilton blessed the feeds of her Instagram followers with an adorable video of Phoenix. The toddler was seen adding some joy to his parents' photoshoot as he joined them on set and ran around in a cute monkey cap.

Paris Hilton's stylish moments with Phoenix and London

Paris Hilton has effortlessly maintained her fashion flair, even after embracing motherhood with two children. From sleek bodycon dresses to charming skirts, the new mommy continues to be a style icon in her own right. Hilton often coordinates her outfits with her children, transforming them into mini fashionistas like their stylish mama. Her ability to blend motherhood with chic fashion choices is truly an inspiration for all the young mothers!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Matt Damon Warned Ben Affleck About J.Lo Marriage, Sources Claim Amid Divorce Rumors

Paris Hilton's motherhood journey and surrogacy experience

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony held at a Los Angeles estate in November 2021. Their joy multiplied when they welcomed their first child, Phoenix, on January 16, 2023, via surrogacy. Less than a year later, their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, London, born in November 2023, as announced on Thanksgiving. Hilton has been open about her decision to opt for surrogacy, citing personal reasons and her high-profile status.

Beyond her role as a mother, Paris Hilton remains active in advocacy, particularly for foster children, using her platform to raise awareness. Her recent testimony on Capitol Hill underscores her commitment to causes beyond entertainment, reflecting her dedication to making a positive impact.

ALSO READ: Jane Fonda Reveals She Mentioned Monster In Law During Her Jail Time To Get Other Jailmates To Recognize Her