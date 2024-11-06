Heidi Klum Claps Back At Critics Questioning Her Dressing Sense: ‘I’m Not Shy About My Femininity’

Heidi Klum is confident in her fashion choices and is a staunch supporter of the argument that women's clothing is not an invitation to the opposite sex in any sense.

The 52-year-old German supermodel didn’t mince words when addressing critics of her fashion. “I am not shy about my femininity. I love dressing up, showing my cleavage, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you,” Klum told The Times in an interview published on November 1.

For her, style is simply an extension of her personality. “I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel explained how her childhood influenced her fashion sense. Klum shared that every year, as a child, she attended a carnival where her grandmother, a seamstress, would stitch her outfits. Her mother also made something for her and her Barbie to match. Klum said this led to Mattel calling her to inform her that they were launching a Barbie doll inspired by her.

In 2009, the America's Got Talent judge got her own Barbie doll, which was revealed around the time of Barbie's 50th anniversary show at Fashion Week as part of the Blonde Ambition Collection, featuring blondes in showbiz.

Speaking to The Times, Klum pointed out a detail missing from the iconic dolls that she couldn’t overlook — they were always nude. She didn’t like that the dolls didn’t wear underwear, so when she was contacted for a version based on her, she ensured the dolls wore knickers and bras. “I’m very proud of that,” Klum added.

Known for turning heads with her racier looks, the ex-Sports Illustrated cover girl recently made a statement at a Halloween party in New York, where she and her husband Tom Kaulitz arrived dressed as female and male versions of E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Speaking to People on the red carpet, Klum declared herself a big fan of the creatures and the movie as a whole.

