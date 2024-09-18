‘There Goes A Lot Into It’: Heidi Klum Has Been Preparing Her ‘Spectacular’ Halloween Outfit For Months

Heidi Klum has already put her Halloween plans in motion! On Tuesday, September 17 at the America’s Got Talent Season 19 finale, the television host spoke to PEOPLE about her plans for this year’s spooky festival. Klum has been working on her outfit “for months” because making the molds and creating the prosthetics takes time.

“So yeah, there goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight," she added. Klum has a history of delivering surprising, unconventional and scene stealing Halloween outfits. The model feels the pressure to meet her fans’ high expectations.

“I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things,” she said and shared her wish to do a special reveal for them.

Since the early 2000s Klum became known for her Halloween costumes from dressing like a worm to an and proved to be the most extravagant cosplayer year after year. Last year the supermodel dressed up as a peacock for her bash at Marquee Nightclub in N.Y.C with backup artists following her as part of the costume.

“I wanted to do a costume with many, many people," she told PEOPLE at the time. She wanted a bunch of people to gather and become one entity. “And for me, in my mind, that one thing was the peacock," she explained.

In 2022, the IGT judge arrived dressed up as a worm at her annual party. Her husband Tom Kaulitz was part of the outfit, cosplaying as a fisherman with a bloody eye. Zombie mom, a werewolf, an alien zombie, Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona from Shrek and clones of herself has been some of her most memorable outfits over the years.