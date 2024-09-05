TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

Richard Dalton, the longtime hairstylist for Princess Diana, has penned a new book with friend Renae Plant, the curator of The Princess Diana Museum which offers a rare look into the beloved late royal's life.

After more than ten years of hairstyling Diana, Dalton offers behind-the-scenes looks at a woman that most people assumed they knew—after all, throughout her lifetime, she was the most photographed person on the planet—but very few truly did.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Dalton states that one of his goals in writing the book was to show how funny Diana was. He adds, "Just what a wonderful, genuine person that she was." Dalton recalled the royal’s amazing, wicked sense of humor, writing, "Her jokes were hysterical.” He said Diana was constantly telling jokes and playing pranks, adding that her sense of humor was very naughty at times.

The 76-year-old added that he witnessed Princess Diana at her best during their ten years together—her sharp sense of humor, her dedication to being a mother, and her passion for her role as a royal.

He also witnessed the princess's lowest points, such as periods when she had extremely low self-esteem during her marriage to the future King Charles, which came to an end in 1992, the year Mr. Dalton quit his position with the royal family.

Plant, who compiled Dalton's memories into a 444-page book, tells PEOPLE that he thought Diana's humorous side was really sweet. He claimed that she was just like the rest of us and that all she wanted was to be normal.

Diana Perez died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997; the event resulted in national mourning. More than just a memoir, It's All About the Hair pays homage to a princess who was as real as she was popular, encapsulating the spirit of a person who evokes affection and admiration even years after her death.

