Here’s What A$AP Rocky’s Grandmother Really Thinks of Rihanna: ‘I’m Glad That He Settled Down’

In a heartwarming twist to the usual celebrity headlines, A$AP Rocky’s grandmother, Cathy, is giving fans a glimpse into what she really thinks about Rihanna — and let’s just say, she’s a fan. In a new Vogue cover story featuring the rapper ahead of his Met Gala co-chair appearance, Grandma Cathy doesn’t hold back on her love for the Fenty queen and her pride in Rocky’s personal growth.

Advertisement

Speaking candidly in the interview, Cathy shared how she’s always believed her grandson was meant for greatness — but what makes her happiest is seeing him “settled down” with someone as genuine as Rihanna. “She’s a down-to-earth person,” she said warmly, adding that she’s “glad that he settled down, and I’m happy with who he settled down with.”

The couple — who sparked dating rumors back in 2020 — now share two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. Rocky spoke with Vogue about their personalities, calling the older one a book-lover while little Riot is the family attention seeker. “He likes to take stuff from his brother so his brother can chase him,” he laughed.

Rocky also waxed poetic about his relationship with Rihanna, describing their love as “internal, external, infinite, the past, the future.” He opened up about the balance they’ve found amid their hectic schedules, praising Rihanna’s understanding and compatibility.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Grandma Cathy made one more sweet confession — she’s crushing on Rocky’s fellow Met Gala co-chair, Colman Domingo. “I love him,” she said, with Rocky teasing, “My grandma got a crush on Colman Domingo.”

As A$AP Rocky prepares to take on one of fashion’s biggest stages, he’s doing it with the love of his family, the support of Rihanna, and the approval of a doting grandmother who couldn’t be prouder. Whether it’s parenting, fashion, or romance, Rocky and RiRi continue to redefine what it means to be a modern power couple — with Grandma Cathy cheering them on every step of the way.

ALSO READ: Rihanna Slams Social Media User for Using Her AI-Generated Voice on Their Post; Comments ‘Who TF Is…’