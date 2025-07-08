Superman First Reactions: James Gunn’s DC Reboot Called ‘Thrilling' in Initial Reviews, Is He Their Best Superhero?

The social media embargo for James Gunn’s Superman has officially lifted, and early reactions from critics are rolling in. The Warner Bros. film, which launches the new DC Universe, is being called a 'thrilling start' by many in the film press.

Film critic Bryan Sudfield praised Superman for being a 'bold yet faithful' take on the iconic DC Comics hero. He wrote on X, “‘Superman’ soars with heart, humor, and style, a bold yet faithful take on the iconic hero. James Gunn sets a fresh tone while honoring the character’s legacy, and David Corenswet shines with sincerity and strength. A promising, thrilling start to DC’s new era.”

David Corenswet called ‘Exceptional’ as Superman

A big highlight for critics is David Corenswet’s debut as Clark Kent. Entertainment journalist Brandon Davis called his performance 'exceptional' and highlighted his chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane. “David Corenswet portrays an exceptional iteration of [Superman] with sincerity, heroism, purity, and inspirational traits,” Davis wrote. “Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan’s chemistry for Clark and Lois is off the charts.”

Rachel Leishman also praised Gunn’s vision. “‘SUPERMAN’ reminds us that Clark Kent has always been a beacon of hope and the goodness that can exist in this world,” she shared. “James Gunn’s vision is a comic book brought to life and it brought a lightness and a happiness to one of the most beloved heroes around.”

Here’s what other critics are saying

Not all reviews are glowing. Peter Howell found Superman lacking in story depth. “Not the super start to the DC Universe everybody had been hoping for,” Howell wrote. He added, “James Gunn is brilliant at conjuring spectacle and creating alien realms, not so great at storytelling.”

Howell said David Corenswet’s Superman was 'boyishly sweet' but too soft, and preferred Krypto the Superdog, calling him 'the real star of the show.'

Other voices shared more positive thoughts. Grace Randolph described it as the best Superman movie so far and said that when James Gunn lets his work speak for itself, it’s impressive and nearly perfect, making her believe in Gunn’s vision for DC.

Nicola Austin pointed out that the film has moments that feel heartfelt, hopeful, and similar to classic Action Comics. However, she felt the story struggled with a confusing and sometimes silly plot. She added that the performances by Corenswet, Brosnahan, Hoult, and Gathegi were strong, and mentioned that Krypto the Superdog was a standout.

Director James Gunn, known for Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, shared with The Sunday Times that his Superman is about more than just superheroes. He described it as the story of America, about an immigrant who came from somewhere else and shaped the country. For Gunn, the film mainly highlights the idea that basic human kindness is a value people have lost over time.

Superman lands in theaters July 11. Early reactions suggest that David Corenswet’s Superman and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane may bring back the lost hope.

