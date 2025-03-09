Here's How Selena Gomez is Celebrating Benny Blanco's Birthday First Time After Engagement; 'Glad You Were Born'

Selena Gomez celebrated her fiancé Benny Blanco’s 37th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. On Saturday, March 8, the singer and actress shared a series of candid photos, capturing special moments they’ve shared.

Along with the sweet pictures, she wrote, “I’m not sure what I did to deserve you but damn am I glad you were born.. happy birthday baby.”

The post featured a series of intimate moments between the couple, including pictures of them skiing in the snow, getting ready for major events like the Oscars and Golden Globes, and cuddling on the couch.

In one image, Selena Gomez wears red festive pajamas while Benny Blanco sports a green T-shirt. Other pictures show Blanco kissing Gomez’s forehead on a beach at sunset and wrapping his arms around her as they smile together.

Advertisement

Gomez and Blanco have been open about their relationship on social media, often sharing fun moments. Earlier this week, the Rare Beauty founder posted a hilarious video on Instagram and TikTok featuring Blanco attempting to do her makeup using her brand’s products.

In the clip, Blanco asked Gomez, “Where do I start?” before picking up a pressed powder. As he applied it to her nose, he commented, “Oh, wait. That’s pretty good,” making Gomez laugh.

By the end of the video, after applying highlighter and contour incorrectly, Blanco jokingly praised his work, saying, “I think it looks pretty good. Let me see. I don’t know. You look so hot.”

Advertisement

Gomez and Blanco first met in 2019 while working on their song I Can’t Get Enough. They reconnected in 2023 when they collaborated on Gomez’s song Single Soon. The couple made their relationship public in December 2023, and after dating for over a year, they got engaged in December 2024.

Blanco recently spoke to Interview Magazine about their relationship, saying that Gomez always knows exactly what to say when he isn’t feeling his best. He shared that he was frustrated it took them so long to find each other, wondering how they hadn’t figured it out sooner.

Gomez also shared her thoughts on their dynamic, stating that while she is naturally an introvert, she can be outgoing when necessary. She added that it’s nice to have someone like Blanco who balances her out and encourages her to step out of her comfort zone.

Last month, Gomez and Blanco announced their first joint music project as a couple. Their album, I Said I Love You First, is set to release on March 21.