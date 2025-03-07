Selena Gomez Shares Hilarious GRWM Video Of Fiancé Benny Blanco Doing Her Makeup; Take A Look

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco never fail to give us adorable couple goals and this time wasn’t any different. They aced an online trend where she let her fiancé do her full face makeup, which will truly make their fans laugh.

In the video, shared by the Heart Wants What It Wants singer on Thursday, March 6, Benny first took a press powder in his hand and asked her what it was. The camera then dropped to the floor. Blanco proceeded to hilariously question her if he could apply the product with his fingers.

Gomez told him that brushes were available for the product application but he could go ahead with his fingers.

Then the music producer took the liquid contour, asking what that was. The singer told him about it. Blanco, while laughing, cluelessly asked what he would be contouring.

As he used it on her cheeks, Blanco mentioned that he always witnessed Gomez do “stuff” like that.

Advertisement

After the application, he questioned, “Why isn't it doing anything? When you do it it looks so good.” Blanco proceeds further with applying the lip oil and a liquid highlighter on her face.

He also used one more highlighter to highlight the Only Murders In the Building actress’s jawline. The musician attempted to blend the products he had applied on her cheeks together.

Before he used a setting spray on her freshly done makeup, he sprayed it on his own face, saying, "oh wow!". The musician further said that Gomez looked "so hot.”

This video garnered multiple comments, which also included her Emilia Pérez co-star and Academy Award-winning actress Zoe Saldana. The performer penned, “This has to be trend! Hahahahahahahaha!”

Advertisement

Both Gomez and Blanco, who are known to share such cute and honest moments publicly, made headlines when they announced their engagement back in December 2024. Many people appreciate them for never shying away while expressing their love for each other.