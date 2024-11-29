Here’s How Stars Including Paris Hilton, Usher, And Many More Celebrated Thanksgiving This Year; Check It Out

Thanksgiving is that one special holiday that helps us reflect on the things that we are grateful for, and celebrities surely know how to do that as they showcase it while posting about the occasion on social media. In this way, celebrities also participate in sharing the joy online with other netizens.

This year, it was no different. Many A-list Hollywood celebrities posted about Thanksgiving on social media. Some of them were incredibly emotional, and some of them just simply wished their followers on the online platforms. Read the article to know which stars celebrated the occasion.

1. Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and social media personality shared a heartfelt reel that had Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather song playing in the background. Hilton included several pictures with her husband, kids, and other loved ones. She expressed her gratefulness for her family and kids and also wished her followers on the occasion.

2. Tallulah and Scout Willis

The daughters of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Tallulah, and Scout, shared a joint post on Thanksgiving in which they sat beside their father, sharing an emotional and wholesome moment. They simply captioned it “Grateful.”

3. Usher

The veteran vocalist took to his Instagram and expressed his thankfulness to the team that helped out with his PPFTour. He captioned the post with, “This Thanksgiving, I want to take a moment to shine a light on the incredible team behind the #PPFTour show. From the crew setting the stage and everyone in between. There is no I in team but we W.I.N. together every night.”

Advertisement

4. Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress shared a carousel post in which she added multiple pictures posing alongside her loved ones on Instagram. She stated that this year, the occasion looked a bit different, but the thing that was not altered was her gratefulness.

5. Antony Starr

Starr made sure to wish his American followers on this significant occasion. He shared a carousel post that consisted of his selfies and a picture with his co-stars from The Boys.

6. Jon Bon Jovi

The singer shared a video on Instagram where he gave us a sneak peek into his turkey preparation while his song with Pitbull, Now Or Never, played in the background.

7. Jada Pinkett Smith

The actress shared a video of herself online, in which she looked radiant as the sunshine graced her face. In the video, she sent her love to the people and also expressed being thankful in the caption.

8. Rebel Wilson

Advertisement

The Pitch Perfect actress wished people on the occasion and also shared multiple candid pictures with her loved ones. She added Jojo Siwa’s Iced Coffee song to the post and captioned it with, “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. so grateful and lucky to have such an awesome family! Love you all so much.”

ALSO READ: ‘It Could Only Have Been A Musical’: Rebel Wilson Spills Beans Over Her Directorial Debut Set To Be Premiered At The Toronto Film Festival