‘It Could Only Have Been A Musical’: Rebel Wilson Spills Beans Over Her Directorial Debut Set To Be Premiered At The Toronto Film Festival

Rebel Wilson has taken up the role of director for the first time in the musical drama, The Deb. Ahead of her film premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, Wilson opened up about her experience of taking the space behind camera to the People Magazine. As for her inspiration for The Deb, Wilson revealed that she made a blend of all the teen movies she had loved over the years.

In conversation with the media portal, the actress claimed, “Basically, it could only have been a musical, I think, because the amount of work and passion and love you have to put in, I think for me it could only be a musical.” She further revealed her love for the genre and how she took the teen productions into account for the inspiration.

The Pitch Perfect alum revealed, “It’s a bit of a long story.” She went on to add, “But our dogs were the stars of my family and our dog had auditioned for a musical called 42nd Street, and the dog went to the call-backs and was supposed to run over to the actress on command.”

Furthermore, the actress claimed that she found her audience at 42nd Street Productions, and that's where she began to manifest a dream of directing a musical.

Wilson recalled, “And so as a 14-year-old, a girl going through puberty and just not having a place in the world, going through a tough time in high school and stuff, I saw this musical—this singing and dancing and joy and light and awesomeness—and ever since then, I've just loved musicals.”

She continued to say, “So I thought in order to take me out of the acting game for a while and to direct, it had to be a musical. And I thought it had to be Australian, because it's very authentic to me and my background. So hence, The Deb.”

As for the film, the Australian native stated that she is proud of how the film turned out to be, and moreover, she also claimed that her cast and crew have done a fabulous job on the movie.

Speaking about the filming process, Wilon revealed, “It was really, really fun. There was a lot of laughing, just kind of always on set.” She continued to say, “Yeah, there was a lot of improv, which was great, especially for scenes with me and Rebel. It was a lot of just back and forth moments. It was just so much fun.”

The Deb will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 14.

