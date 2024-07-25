Karlie Kloss Shares Adorable Photos Celebrating Youngest Son's 1st Birthday with Husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss’ little boy is growing up! On Tuesday, July 23, the 31-year-old model had a reason to rejoice as her younger son Elijah was turning one. She took to Instagram to post a series of adorable photos with her husband, Joshua Kushner and their newborn baby boy.

The proud mom captioned her birthday tribute, "Our sweet little Elijah turned one this month."

When Karlie Kloss shares sweet moments before the 2024 Met Gala

Levi, the couple’s older son, aged 3 years, was a part of his little brother's birthday carousel. In one of the pictures, he sweetly had his arm around his brother, and in the other, the siblings are hand in hand sitting in their stroller.

Recently, Kloss also posted another adorable moment with her boys while getting ready for the 2024 Met Gala. Before the event on Monday, 6 May, she took her fans on her Instagram stories, where she was massaging her sons, Elijah and Levi, while she got ready for fashion’s most glamorous event.

Kloss wrote across the snap as she wore a dressing gown, “And a quick cuddle with my other visitors." Clad in makeup, the mother of two hugged her sons, who were seemingly tired as they leaned on her.

Karlie Kloss reflects on posture challenges during pregnancy

In an interview with PEOPLE last November, the founder of Kode with Klossy said that the only aspect that she could not dictate over her pregnancy with Elijah was her posture.

"Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad," she shared. "So now I'm relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it and straighten my back."

