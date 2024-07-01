House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect & More

House of the Dragon is an American fantasy drama TV series created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. Set in the world of Westeros, this show takes us back nearly two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. It is a prequel to the popular show Game of Thrones and the second series in the A Song of Ice and Fire Franchise.

Now, as Season 2 continues to unfold, viewers are buzzing with excitement for Episode 4. Let’s delve into what’s in store, from its release date to what we can expect from the storyline and characters.

The story of the Targaryen family

House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It tells the story of the Targaryen family, focusing on the events leading up to a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. This epic tale is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. It brings the rich history of the Targaryen dynasty to life.

Release date and streaming details

Wondering when it will be released? Well, mark your calendars, Episode 4 of Season 2 is set to air on July 7, 2024. You can watch it on HBO and stream it on HBO Max. New episodes typically drop every Sunday, so make sure to stay tuned every week for updates in Westeros.

The next episode will premiere on July 7, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET and 6:00 PM PT in the United States. And for viewers in the UK, it will be available on July 8, 2024, at 2:00 AM BST.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (US) July 7, 2024 9:00 PM ET Pacific Time (US) July 7, 2024 6:00 PM PT Central Time (US) July 7, 2024 8:00 PM CT British Summer Time (UK) July 8, 2024 2:00 AM BST

What to expect in episode 4?

The season has already been packed with intrigue, drama, and awesome visuals. As we move into Episode 4, fans are eager to see more intense power struggles and deepening conflicts. Following the thrilling events of previous episodes, tensions are set to rise further among the dragon-riding family members.

Viewers will delve deeper into the character’s motivations and conflicts, with each decision shaping the fate of the realm. Expect to see more of the majestic dragons in battle. As the plot thickens, these epic dragon battles will leave audiences eagerly awaiting the next twist in the prequel to Game of Thrones.

The first season received good reviews

House of the Dragon received a straight-to-series in October 2019. Casting began in July 2020, and photography began in April 2021 in the United Kingdom. The first season premiered in August 2022, with the first season consisting of ten episodes. The first season received positive reviews, particularly for its character development, visual effects, writing, and musical score.

The series premiere was a massive hit, watched by over 10 million viewers on its first day. It became the biggest premiere in the history of HBO. At the 80th Golden Globe Awards, House of the Dragon won Best Television Series Drama. Emma D’Arcy was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Drama. The series also earned nine Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. It also won three British Academy Television Craft Awards.

Season 2 is also going strong, with fans finding every episode thrilling. And, even before the second season aired, the series was renewed for a third season in June 2024.

