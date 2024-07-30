House of the Dragon Season 2: How Many Dragons Does Team Black Have? Explored

In House of the Dragon season 2, Rhaenyra's Team Black has assembled a formidable dragonrider roster. The Sowing of the Seeds event, which allowed lowborn citizens of Valyrian descent to claim dragons, was violent and fateful for many. However, two new riders, Vermithor and Silverwing, joined Rhaenyra's cause, potentially changing the Dance of the Dragons, which previously had an advantage over the Greens.

House of the Dragon season 2 introduces multiple "dragonseeds," bastards of Valyrian descent, who are common in the world despite Valyria's destruction. The Targaryen reign relies on their divine right to ride dragons, distinguishing them from other great houses and Westeros. Episode 7 reveals that one doesn't need noble Valyrian blood to tame a dragon, changing the world's understanding of the relationship between dragon and rider.

All the dragons the Blacks have

In episode 7, the Blacks outnumbered the Greens in dragons, but their inexperienced roster, consisting of Rhaenyra, Jacaerys, and Baela, lacks size and battle experience to pose a serious threat against Aemond Targaryen's Vhagar. This led to the need for more riders, including Daemon and Caraxes, who have been rogue for most of season 2.

Following are the dragons and their riders of team Black,

Syrax - Rhaenyra

Vermax - Jacaerys

Moondancer - Baela

Caraxes - Daemon

Seasmoke - Addam

Vermithor - Hugh

Silverwing - Ulf

In Episode 6, Addam of Hull claimed the Seasmoke dragon, a bonded to Laenor Velaryon. Rhaenyra suggested bringing forth dragonseeds, as Addam is lowborn. In Episode 7, Hugh claimed Vermithor and Ulf claimed the Silverwing dragon, adding to the Blacks' roster. They now have seven dragonriders on their side, assuming Daemon rejoins their cause.

Team Black's dragons that have died

Rhaenyra's team has suffered only two dragon deaths in the Dance, despite having seven dragons on their side. Aegon's Sunfyre, while still alive and recovering, was defeated at Rook's Rest. Arrax, a young dragon bonded to Lucerys Velaryon, was killed by Aemond and Vhagar in the season 1 finale, initiating the war. Arrax was one of the smallest dragons at the time.

Maelys, ridden by Rhaenys Targaryen, was a formidable dragon, known for being the fastest. Despite not being the biggest dragon, she was bonded longer than any other dragon and rider duo in the Dance. In her 1v1 fight against Vhagar, she injured Aemond's dragon and would have escaped if not for the riders jumping on her as she exited.

Dragons that are still unclaimed in House Of The Dragon

In episodes 6 and 7, three unclaimed dragons enter the fray, but there are still more riderless dragons alive. Three more dragons, Grey Ghost, Cannibal, and Sheepstealer, are sought after by riders in the book's version of the Sowing of the Seeds. Grey Ghost hides from potential riders, Cannibal leaves human bodies in its lair, and Sheepstealer is eventually claimed. However, all three dragons' stories have been altered for the TV series.

It seems doubtful that Grey Ghost and Cannibal will even be mentioned in House of the Dragon, as no one ever claims them in the book. As for Sheepstealer, the show has been setting up its arrival through Rhaena's plot line in the Vale, with her discovering the burnt sheep carcasses. The set-up implies that Rhaena will claim Sheepstealer in the season 2 finale, which is a significant change from the book, where she raises her own young dragon. Sheepstealer is ridden by a woman named Nettles in Fire & Blood, who seems to be cut from the TV adaptation.

How powerful are team Black's dragons compared to Vhagar?

Vhagar, the largest dragon during the Dance, is the only formidable dragon for the Greens. Sunfyre and Aegon are currently recovering from injuries from Rook's Rest. Episode 7 mentions Tessarion, a young dragon ridden by Prince Daeron Targaryen, Aemond, and Aegon's younger brother, but hasn't appeared on the TV show yet. He is expected to appear in season 3.

This leaves the Greens with three dragons in total compared to the Blacks' seven. Vhagar is the one of the most powerful dragons in Game of Thrones history, but Sunfyre is injured and Tessarion is very young and barely a factor against dragons like Vermithor and Caraxes. Essentially, the Greens are in a bit of a pickle right now in House of the Dragon, and will need to find other ways to contend with Rhaenyra's growing forces.

