How Deadpool & Wolverine Ties With Chris Hemsworth's Mad Max Furiosa

Every Marvel fan knows by now that each movie and series includes major hints and Easter eggs throughout to keep the audience intrigued. Deadpool & Wolverine is no different. One of the most anticipated movies, Deadpool & Wolverine is currently ruling the theatres. The third installment of the franchise stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman who reprises his role as Wolverine.

While the audience has been very excited to see their bond and dynamics, there have been a lot of other franchise references that will heighten the expectations. If you haven’t watched it yet, read this to know one such important Easter egg but if you have watched it so far, then did you notice the crazy Mad Max Furiosa reference?

Deadpool & Wolverine connects Mad Max Furiosa

This is absolutely epic. Ryan Reynolds’ third Deadpool movie is filled with MCU and X-Men references along with F-Bombs. These are all well expected. However, what the audience might not expect is that the movie has a major Mad Max Furiosa reference too. There are a few scenes that look exactly taken from Mad Max franchise sets. Not only that but also Deadpool pointing those facts.

After Deadpool and Wolverine get themselves in The Void, Ryan’s character points out how it is giving a Mad Max-esque vibe but cuts his statement short saying it’d "be IP infringement" if he continued to say stuff like that. But Deadpool’s casual commentary doesn’t end here. When Wolverine kills his brother Sabretooth, Deadpool picks it up and jokes referring to Pyro’s gang. This is as if they have embarked on a journey as apocalyptic warriors and his partner just killed Furiosa.

Recently, Furiosa: Mad Max Saga has been released in theatres featuring Chris Hemsworth as Dr. Dementus, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke, and others in pivotal roles.

Major Easter egg in Deadpool & Wolverine

From referring to Gossip Girl to putting Stan Lee’s “cameo”, Deadpool & Wolverine movie has really gone far with their Easter eggs. There were speculations about Thor and Loki making an appearance in the movie.

During Comic-Con when Chris (who plays Thor) was asked about it, the actor said, “You kind of forget and be like, ‘Oh, cool! I’m part of the team. They’re talking about me!’ when I’m not in it. I mean, that whole world is really cool to be a part of, and any time each other . . . I think it’s what makes it all really cool is the interconnected nature of it.”

Watch the movie to know more about the major references used in it. What are your thoughts about so many Easter eggs just dropping in Deadpool & Wolverine? Let us know in the comments.

