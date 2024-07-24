How Did Hailey Bieber Shut Down Marriage 'Falling Apart' Rumors? Find Out

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship has been at odds in the public eye since they first sparked romance in 2016. Hailey, criticized for being with the pop star soon after his break up with the fan-beloved Selena Gomez, has endured much. Sadly, her marriage and pregnancy news have barely put an end to the model’s public scrutiny.

Soon after her pregnancy reveal in early May, Hailey was bound to clarify the stability of her relationship with Justin Bieber and silence the jolt of rumors about her failing marriage.

Hailey Bieber clarifies failing marriage rumors with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber, 27, did not hold back from addressing the persistent rumors about her relationship with pop icon Justin Bieber, 30, in a new interview with W Magazine. Earlier this year, they were speculated to be facing tremors in their relationship after being married for five years.

However, Hailey recently shut down those rumors, which she claims were further intensified by her father, Stephen Baldwin. “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,’” the Rhode founder disclosed.

The Bio-Dome actor fueled his daughter’s strained marriage rumors after he shared a faith-based post on his story while asking for prayers for Hailey and his son-in-law. "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” Baldwin wrote on February 26, while resharing an Instagram Reel by Victor Marx.

Soon after the controversy, the celeb couple announced that they were soon to be new parents in an endearing Instagram post shared on May 9, 2024. Hailey and Justin also took the opportunity to renew their wedding vows to mark this new phase of life.

Quoting on that, Hailey told W Magazine, “It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

While all relationships go through their fair share of ups and downs, the model believes that fans and the media never leave room for her to be content with her relationship. Hailey admitted that she still feels hurt by the criticism and hasn't been able to develop a thick skin despite the many years.

Moreover, hinting at her deep affection for her husband, Hailey revealed she initially had reservations about bringing a child into this world. She did not want to share her love for Justin and a baby would mean they cannot be alone ever again. Thus, the celeb intends to cherish whatever leftover alone time she has with Bieber.

Why did Hailey Bieber decide to reveal her pregnancy?

After keeping her pregnancy a secret for six months, Hailey felt it was time to share the news with the world. Besides, the model confessed that she did not “enjoy the stress” of constantly hiding her pregnancy from the media, per the source.

Though Hailey, who got married at 21, initially thought it best to be a secret due to privacy reasons and because her belly was not yet showing, Hailey spilled the secret during the end of her second trimester.

She was able to hide it considerably by wearing big jackets and similar clothing until her pregnancy was explicit. The businesswoman added, “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good.”

A soon-to-be mother now, Hailey Bieber is looking forward to navigating mother for the first time and hopes the scrutiny around her marriage to Bieber will be subdued.

