How Did Lady Gaga Make Her Joker Co-Star Joaquin Phoenix 'Feel Confident' About His Singing? He Reveals

Pop icon Lady Gaga is making sure she is the biggest cheerleader when it comes to her co-star Joaquin Phoenix’s singing talent. Phoenix, who will share the screen with Gaga in the upcoming Joker: Folie À Deux, reflected on their banter and how the musician was blown away when he sang his heart out to her.

Phoenix was interviewed by The Empire as he reprises his role of Joker, a.k.a. Arthur Fleck, in the upcoming sequel to the massively popular 2019 film. While talking to the outlet, he revealed that when he first sang a few words for A Star Is Born singer: “I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee... so that felt good, that was exciting, and made me feel confident. Gaga was always very encouraging of just, ‘go with what you feel, it’s fine,’” he continued.

When performing in front of a Grammy-winning icon, the pressure is high. But Phoenix stated that Gaga was sweet and encouraging on that front. “For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be... uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting,” he further revealed, adding that the singer’s philosophy is pretty much to go with what one feels like.

Lady Gaga joins Joker as Harley Quinn

Gaga joins the verse as Harley Quinn, while the sequel tackles the tale of Arthur Fleck, who has been institutionalized at Arkham. He is now awaiting trial for the crimes he committed as Joker. “While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him,” read the official plot of the upcoming flick.

In taking up the role of Harley Quinn, the henchwoman to Joker, Gaga earlier mentioned to the outlet about the difficulties she faced while embodying this character. She explained that while people knew her performer persona, Quinn’s role had to be divorced from it for the latter to shine through. The songs that she performs in the film are a product of a lot of work that the star put in to not sound like the performer.

Joker: Folie À Deux will hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.

