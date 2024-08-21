How Engineers Create Humans In Prometheus? Explored

After much anticipation, the revival of the Alien franchise in Alien: Romulus has deeply intrigued fans. The Alien universe has both captivated audiences and made a significant impact at the box office. As the movie scares and surprises us deeply, the prequel to the alien world, Prometheus, has left us in limbo with a new theory of human existence.

Did the engineers make humans in the universe? To answer this question, there has been a list of sequences in the movie, as well as the recent release of Romulus. Scroll down to learn more about the engineers and human creation.

The engineers did create humans on Earth. Though it may not be prevalent in the recent Alien movie, the lore of Prometheus is continued in the film. In the movie, these engineers are not humans, but some are from a parallel universe. One of their soldiers, standing almost 10 feet, drinks a black substance and then eventually dies.

The being strips his clothes off and drinks the black material; due to the modification, he may not have survived but could become a launchpad for humanity. He is not dead, but his DNA is mutated into a complex dimension, resulting in the human's creation. These technologically advanced beings appeared in both the movies Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, who created humans and are also ready to wipe them off.

In the recent Alien: Romulus, the same black liquid creates a hybrid of engineer and alien. Humans were experimenting on the black substance to advance the human race.

The creature Xenomorph is present in the vacant ship. As the group of scientists visits the space graveyard, a creature waits for his prey. The alien (Kay's engineer and alien hybrid) has harvested the black substance, and her offspring brings havoc among the seekers from Earth.

In the plot of the movie, a group of space explorers find an abundant spaceship. As they enter inside and try to analyze the lost ship, something else resides in the ship. Something familiar in the ship owns it, and an invasion of her territory makes her territorial, for she is not alone.

