Alien: Romulus; Exploring The Major Easter Eggs In The Movie

Directed by Fede Álvarez, Alien: Romulus is the latest addition to the Alien franchise. The franchise made its debut in 1979 and became known for its horror and mysterious storyline. The franchise however shifted largely towards action after James Cameron's 1986 film, Aliens. The 2024 film, Alien: Romulus, hopes to bring back the franchise’s initial horror and mysterious storyline, bringing back the original taste to its fans. Here is all you need to know about the Easter Eggs in Alien: Romulus.

All major easter eggs in Alien: Romulus

After the successful reception of the first two movies of the Aliens franchise, the subsequent movies failed to deliver an equivalent amount of impact. However, Fede Álvarez is determined to regain the lost glory through Alien: Romulus. The film takes place 20 years after the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien and 37 years before James Cameron’s Aliens.

The opening scene of Alien: Romulus resembles a lot to Alien (1979) because of its depicted opening credits and technical equipment. Further, the particular scene of eating bird toys and the involvement of the Rook adds to the overlapping similarities between the two. Alien: Romulus also has resembling features of James Cameron’s Aliens.

Aliens (1986) became popular among the masses for multiple things. One of them was its popular dialogue by Ripley, “Get away from here you b*tch.” The same dialogue has been delivered in Romulus by Andy. Further, Jackson’s mining colony appears a lot similar to Hedley’s Hope. Further, the alien nest discovered by Rain and Andy also has a resemblance to its prequel.

Aliens 3 (1992) was not as popular as its predecessors but Álvarez still managed to inculcate details from this film. Romulus features a very similar dwindling 20th-century fanfare at the beginning of the film. Alien Resurrection (1997) also inspired detailing in the 2024 film as makers took inspiration from the hybrid born in Resurrection to create Kay’s mutant baby.

Prometheus (2012), served as the origin of all other movies, as it explained the birth of xenomorphs. One of the film’s most critical scenes portrayed Elizabeth Shaw giving birth to an alien. Romulus includes a similar scene where Kay gives birth to an engineered-xenomorph-human hybrid.

Fede Álvarez on his Alien: Romulus’ vision

Talking about Alien: Romulus, the film director Fede Álvarez talked to Variety as to how he managed to differentiate and balance between Scott and Cameron’s alien world to deliver his latest story. The film director also talked about dropping multiple easter eggs in Romulus, emphasizing that all of them had to be done in a very careful manner.

Álvarez stated, “All of those things should be done in a harmless way. Meaning, ‘If you know, you know.’ But I hope a new audience of twentysomethings or teenagers goes, ‘Wow, that doesn’t look like the movies I watched last week. It has this vibe that’s different.’”

Talking further about delivering the seventh installment in the already popular franchise, Fede Álvarez shared that he not only tried to recreate the style of the original film but also its feelings, as he highlighted that his efforts were directed towards creating the same experience delivered by the original films for the new generation.

“What I tried to reproduce is not only the style but the feelings that those movies gave me at the time when I watched them…Hopefully what the movie will do is make the new generation understand why ‘Alien’ is so cool and scary. It’s all credit to the original movies. My job, I think, is to explain how great those movies are and how insane those ideas were,” he added.

Well, it seems like Fede Álvarez’s efforts were worth it as the film largely garnered positive reviews from both the public and critics alike. Alien: Romulus was released on August 16, 2024, and is currently running in theaters.

