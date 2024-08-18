Is There A Post-Credits Scene In Alien: Romulus? Explored

Bringing back the chest bursters and face-huggers, Alien: Romulus is currently in theaters. This new movie follows a group of young colonists who come face-to-face with a terrifying life form on a derelict space station between Alien and Aliens. In its two-hour runtime, the new film brings scares, shocks, and twists from Don't Breathe director Fede Alvarez.

Many Alien fans wonder if this movie includes a special scene after the credits, as it could be the beginning of a new chapter. Alien: Romulus does not have a post-credits scene. There was some question as to whether this movie would be a standalone story or the beginning of a new series. There was a lot of curiosity about the movie because it was part of a big and popular series, and Disney and 20th Century Studios let Alvarez take the reins. With the movie out, it's clear how it fits into the larger narrative.

No - there is no Alien: Romulus post-credits scene. After the credits roll, the movie switches to a typical credits roll without any footage embedded in it or at the end. If there is no post-credits scene, how does it all end? Toward the end of Alien: Romulus, Rain, Andy, and Kay attempt to escape the space station alive. Kay, however, gives birth to a strange xenomorph-human hybrid, which grows rapidly.

It will take Rain channeling her inner Ripley to defeat 'The Offspring', who will have to get into a spacesuit and open the cargo hold to suck it into space. As the movie comes to an end, Rain puts Andy in a cryo-chamber, vowing to "fix him" and sets course for the planet Yvaga.

Following the Alien series tradition of not adding any extra scenes after the credits makes sense. Despite post-credits scenes becoming popular in other big movie series, Ridley Scott decided not to include them in Alien. It was the case for both the new and old movies, including those featuring Sigourney Weaver's Ripley.

Thus, Alien: Romulus adheres to this tradition. Despite Romulus' success, audiences weren't given any indication that more Alien movies would follow. The future of Alien movies was also uncertain under Almarez. Instead of hinting at a possible sequel, Alien: Romulus stands on its own as a complete story without adding more scenes after the credits. By doing so, the movie can be enjoyed without expecting anything more, but it leaves the door open for more adventures in Alien's universe.

