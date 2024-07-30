How Kris Humphries Knew Kim Kardashian Cheated with Kanye West from Wedding Snub

Kim Kardashian set the record for one of Hollywood’s shortest marriages in 2011. The reality star was previously married to NBA player Kris Humphries but it did not last more than 72 days and the star player knew why.

Humphries reportedly knew about Kardashian’s alleged affair with rapper mogul, Kanye West (now Ye) amidst their relationship. Besides, the athlete insinuated that the reality star’s motivations behind getting married were not influenced by love but to capitalize on the wedding’s popularity for her benefit.

Kris Humphries knew Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Kanye West

Kris Humphries, 39, confessed his doubts about Kim Kardashian’s loyalty to him to his ex-girlfriend Myla Sinanaj, TMZ reported. He said that the SKIMS founder had cheated on him with Kanye West because the latter did not attend their grand wedding in 2011.

The revelation came soon after Humphries filed for divorce later that year. West was branded as a “close friend” of the Kardashians which forced the basketball player to question why the rapper hadn’t made it to their wedding.

"If he was such a close family friend, why wasn't he invited to the wedding?" Kris reportedly told Myla, per the 2012 report.

Simultaneously, Kanye West’s explosive diss track, Theraflu, further agitated Humphries’ doubts since the rapper admitted to having an affair with The Kardashians star. “And I admit I fell in love with Kim. Around the same time she fell in love with him. Well, that’s cool baby girl, do your thing," the lyrics read which apparently “upset” the athlete.

If that’s not all, Kim Kardashian also admitted to an incident that confirmed her failing marriage with Humphries. Years after their divorce and having moved on with Ye, the reality star revealed in a 2018 interview that she was compelled to hide her big diamond ring from the rapper during a conversation.

Talking to Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Kardashian explained that she was presenting an award for which Ye, 42, was nominated. They met backstage and were engrossed in a conversation while sitting at the same table at Soho House, per People.

“I had my big ring on cause I was married. So I am talking with my ring and I talk with my hands a lot so I am talking, and I just see him looking at my ring and his face would just get heartbroken,” Kim recalled. Affected by the rapper’s expression, Kim decided to retire her hand for the rest of the dinner.

Elsewhere, Kim stressed the fact that nothing happened between her and West until she and Humphries officially broke up. The Stronger rapper reportedly began showing interest in her soon after her lavish wedding to the NBA player.

What happened between Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries, who shares his name with his ex-mother-in-law, started dating Kim after they were introduced in New York in 2010. Within a year of sparking romance, the ex-couple tied the knot after the athlete proposed in May 2011. Their highly-televised wedding aired as an E! special titled, Kim’s Fairytale Wedding, per US Weekly.

Unfortunately, their marriage made the books for one of the shortest marriages in pop culture, lasting for little over two months. Kim filed for a divorce soon after rumors of the couple not getting along made headlines.

Likewise, Humphries also filed for an annulment in November 2011 but labeled Kim as a “fraud” for leveraging the relationship to bolster her own stardom and TV ratings. Before the divorce was finalized in 2013, Kim had already moved on with Ye and also announced her pregnancy with their first child.

